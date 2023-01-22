Colombia sub-20 wins with goals from Cortés and unleashes a hurricane of memes

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Memes of the Sub-20 Selection.
Humor on social networks accompanied the game in the South American.
A flywheel doublet Oscar Cortesfrom Millonarios, revived Colombia this Saturday and allowed them to win a comeback 2-1 on the second day of Group A of the Championship South American Sub’20 to Peru, which sinks to the bottom of the standings without points after linking its second fall.
The team of Hector Cardenas He did not show his best version but he managed to take the three points from the Pascual Guerrero de Cali stadium to share the leadership of the area with Paraguay, who surprised the rookie Argentina by winning 2-1 early in the morning
