The hostess Colombia entered through the window to the final phase of the South American Sub-20to which Brazil and Paraguay were already classified, to the detriment of Argentina, surprisingly eliminated from the tournament.

without the stars gustavo gatesuspended for this duel, and Daniel Luna, injured before the end of the first half, Colombia obtained a 1-0 victory against an Argentina as lackluster as in the rest of the tournament.

Without risking too much in the city of Cali (southwest), those led by Héctor Cárdenas advanced to the final hexagonal in Bogota, after having obtained eight points in four games. The winger Juan David Fuentes scored the only goal.

The ineffectiveness in attack continues to be the Achilles heel of the coffee growers. The ‘9’ Andrés Caraballo is at odds with the goal, as are his substitutes. The return to the concentration of Jhon Jáder Durán, who left shortly before the debut to appear with his new team, Aston Villa of England, is still in doubt.

With less experience on the bench than Cárdenas, Javier Mascherano disappointed in his first important competition in charge of Albicelete.

The former Barcelona and Liverpool player never led his players to change course after a disastrous debut (2-1 loss to Paraguay). Nico Paz, from Real Madrid Castilla, did not get along with his teammates. Facundo Buonanotte, a new Brighton player, suffered a blow to the head in the first game and never recovered. Máximo Perrone went from more to less in the competition.

The first Argentine team to compete officially since the senior team title at the World Cup in Qatar leaves with empty pockets.

Colombia’s next game

Juan David Fuentes scored the win in Colombia’s victory (1-0) over Argentina.

In a duel between two teams that had qualified, Brazil defeated Paraguay 2-1 in Palmira, a neighboring city of Cali. The ‘Verdeamarelha’ was first with 10 points. Paraguay, third with 7. Peru, which had no activity on this date, had left without adding units. Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia will meet again in the hexagonal that begins on Tuesday in Bogotá.

Three teams from Group B will join that phase. On Saturday, qualifier Uruguay faces Ecuador, who will advance if they win. Chile and Venezuela, both with options, will meet at the same time (6:30 pm).

Colombia’s first match in the hexagonal will be against Uruguay, this Tuesday at the Bogotá roof stadium.

The next round will award four tickets to the World Cup in Indonesia and three to the Pan American Games in Santiago.

SPORTS AND AFP

