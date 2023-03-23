Friday, March 24, 2023
Colombia sub-20 team warms up against Wales: follow the game live

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2023
in Sports
Colombia vs. Wales in a friendly


Colombia sub 20 team

Colombia vs. Wales in a friendly

Photo:

Alejandro Matias / Kronos

Colombia vs. Wales in a friendly

Preparation match for the Youth World Cup.

The Colombian national team sub-20 The soccer team will face Wales this Thursday (7 am, without TV broadcast), in the Spanish city of Murcia, in its first preparation match for the World Cup in Indonesia.

(You may be interested in: Colombia Selection: the ‘controlled renewal’ of Néstor Lorenzo)

The team that leads Hector Cardenas He returns to have an international match after having achieved his classification in the South American Youth that ended last February in Bogotá.

Colombia Sub-20 team

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

The Sub-20 Selection presents several novelties. The most important is the inclusion in the starting list of Yáser Asprilla, a player for English Watford who has been part of the Senior National Team.

The midfielder currently plays for Watford in England.

Photo:

Twitter @FCFSeleccionCol

follow the game

First time
Columbia: 0
Wales: 0

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

