Colombia sub-20 team warms up against Wales: follow the game live

The Colombian national team sub-20 The soccer team will face Wales this Thursday (7 am, without TV broadcast), in the Spanish city of Murcia, in its first preparation match for the World Cup in Indonesia.

The team that leads Hector Cardenas He returns to have an international match after having achieved his classification in the South American Youth that ended last February in Bogotá.

Colombia Sub-20 team Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The Sub-20 Selection presents several novelties. The most important is the inclusion in the starting list of Yáser Asprilla, a player for English Watford who has been part of the Senior National Team.

The midfielder currently plays for Watford in England. Photo: Twitter @FCFSeleccionCol

