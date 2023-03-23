Colombia sub-20 team warms up against Wales: follow the game live

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia vs. Wales in a friendly
Alejandro Matias / Kronos
Colombia vs. Wales in a friendly
Preparation match for the Youth World Cup.
The Colombian national team sub-20 The soccer team will face Wales this Thursday (7 am, without TV broadcast), in the Spanish city of Murcia, in its first preparation match for the World Cup in Indonesia.
The team that leads Hector Cardenas He returns to have an international match after having achieved his classification in the South American Youth that ended last February in Bogotá.
The Sub-20 Selection presents several novelties. The most important is the inclusion in the starting list of Yáser Asprilla, a player for English Watford who has been part of the Senior National Team.
follow the game
First time
Columbia: 0
Wales: 0
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
