Here are the heirs, those who received the small shirt of the Colombian National Team to defend it as if it were the larger one, those of new blood, the chosen ones who have just begun their transition to soccer adulthood, with that vitality and that illusion of those who still dream of feats and collective conquests.

They are the present, they are the future, They are the 21 representatives who will play with Colombia from this Sunday against Israel (1 pm Caracol TV, RCN, Directv) the U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

World Cup is World Cup, and the youth team will not be crowded, but it is exciting. It is the stage for the new figures to display their young talent. The U-20 World Cup is a treasure chest, and Colombia, which has never won one but flirted with a third place in 2003, always carries its jewels, those players who cheer for their dribbling or their goals. There are always some to follow or some that spark new enthusiasm. Because the sub-20 player will not have the trajectory, but he has the impetus, the irreverence, the rebellious spirit. That Colombian figure was going to be John Jader Durán, since he is the one who transcends the most today, the one who plays for Aston Villa in the Premier League, but for that same importance he was not transferred. And then who to follow?

Yaser Asprilla raises his hand and says present. Yaser is that pearl that left Envigado directly to Watford in the English second division. A player who enjoys dexterity and mobility that reaffirm that in this land they dance with gambeta. Yaser began the story of him in the National Team backwards, first he had an explosive appearance in the senior team, in friendlies against Guatemala, with a goal, and against Honduras, and now it has repercussions in the youth team. He could not play the South American that gave Colombia this place, so his presence in the team gives him the label of luxury reinforcement. Yaser is already opening up a field on the world scene. For a reason he was included in the list of the 100 most valuable players under 23 who are not in the most important leagues, in a ranking prepared by the CIES Football Observatory, with a market value of 13 million euros.

The midfielder currently plays for Watford in England.

Yaser lives up to his last name. A surname that without being related, carries carats in each syllable. As-pri-lla. Even out of curiosity, those who don’t know him look at him to see what this young Asprilla has, the same one who once said with the authority of his irreverent voice: “The way I go, with humility and all that, I think I’ll go.” to be better than him (Faustino Asprilla). I believe in my characteristics and my talent”. And it was not a misplaced phrase, it was pure conviction. The legendary Asprilla replied: “That he can give everything in football to not only surpass me, but also surpass many who are above me.” With that vote of confidence, who doesn’t believe the dream.

Óscar Cortés, another of those called to shine

In Colombia other players raise their hands. Óscar Cortés, the Millonarios attacker, had such an outstanding South American that now he arouses great expectations for the World Cup. Especially since his attendance was marked by the controversy between a Millionaires who needed it and the National Team that required it. When this free will attacker was asked what he preferred, he didn’t know what to answer, his team or everyone’s team? When he was already called up to the World Cup, he took off a burden: “Thank God the possibility was given. It was a longing to be in the World Cup and due to difficulties in the club, suddenly it couldn’t happen (…) Obviously the National Team is very important. What I had in mind with Millonarios was very good, but I think the World Cup is unique, ”he said on Caracol Radio.

Óscar Cortés (16), in action with the Sub-20.

Cortés and Asprilla excite. They have already had some friendly matches together so that they can talk on the pitch, recognize spaces and movements. In the most recent one against Nigeria, both scored, to certify that they are promising goals. But they need a voice to guide them, to lead them, to play the flute for all to follow, and suddenly become another lethal weapon.

Colombia has that man, it is Gustavo Puerta, the same one who in the South American, bit every piece of the field to brag or elaborate, with a mixture of barking and elegance. Puerta was the figure of Colombia and that is why he went to football in Germany, acquired by Bayer Leverkusen and transferred to Nuremberg, where he still does not play and is going through a slow process of adaptation. So the hope is that Puerta does not get his present but his past.

Gustavo Puerta, player of the Colombian National Team.

“Expectations are very high. The South American that I did and that the National Team did in general was very good, so right now we have to ratify it in this World Cup, have an excellent Cup, give our best every game and win the title, which is what I and all my teammates we want”, said Puerta, with that ambition that those who fight and those who dream have.

The backbone of Colombia is complemented by a very energetic central defender, Kevin Mantilla, a defender from Santa Fe who was another luxury in the South American and who is already looked upon covetously by other leagues. The World Cup starts and young blood is already reverberating in each of the 21 chosen. They are what they are and what they are to be: the future of the National Team begins now.

Paul Romero

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

