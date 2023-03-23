Colombia sub-20 team stumbles and loses friendly with Wales

The Colombian national team sub-20 football team faced Wales under-21 this Thursday in the Spanish city of Murcia, in their first preparation match for the World Cup in Indonesia and ended with a 2-0 defeat.

The team that leads Hector Cardenas He returned to have an international match after having achieved his classification in the Youth South American that ended last February in Bogotá.

The Sub-20 Selection presented several novelties in the call. The most important is the inclusion in the starting list of Yáser Asprilla, English Watford player who has been part of the Senior National Team.

Colombia team vs. Welsh. Photo: oto Alejandro Matias / Kronos

defeat against Wales

Colombia vs. wales in friendly Photo: Photo Alejandro Matias / Kronos

The Selection had an intense warm-up against Wales. The national team lacked great opportunities to score, beyond some approximations, especially in the first part.

Wales took advantage of Colombian defensive failures and scored two goals, in the 63rd and 92nd minutes.

In the second half they had action Tomás Ángel, Luis Ángel Díaz and José Mateo Mejía.



The first goal exposed a great defensive failure of Colombia. It was an error between the defense and the goalkeeper and Joe Taylor scored. Josh Thomas scored the second goal already towards the end of the game.

Colombia’s second preparation friendly will be on the same stage this Sunday against the Swedish team.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

