start the South Americanthe youth soccer party begins, the one that puts on stage the future stars, or some that already are and want to ratify it and open doors, are those sub-20 who dream big, and Colombiaas host, opens against Paraguay (7:30 pm, Caracol TV and RCN), it is the first challenge for a team that takes the first step with great ambition, and with great enthusiasm, in a group A quarreled.

Colombia passes the bitter pill of not having John Jader Duran, his figure, his man to show off in the tournament, the one who left for Aston Villa and promised to return, but if so, it will be until the second round, if Colombia advances. Meanwhile, it must be assumed that Durán is not here, that he left, and that it is time to show that this team did not depend exclusively on him.

Hours before the debut, the coach Hector Cardenas made the precision: “We do not base the work on a single player, there is a collective operation with a clear game idea, which the team recognizes, regardless of the names, it is the operation that prevails here and with Jhon we had different alternatives, not only as a center forward but also as a winger. That is part of the versatility that the team must have and that our players already know”.

Colombian weapons

The Colombian U-20 team trains in Bogotá for the South American Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

Well, this idea of ​​Cárdenas will be evaluated starting this Thursday, to see what more weapons he has to fight in a group in which he had to come across Brazil and Argentina.



Cárdenas announces that players like Jorge Hurtado (Cartagena), Ricardo Caraballo (Barranquilla) and Isaac Zuleta (Getade) are called upon to assume the void left by Durán.

Colombia has other foreign figures such as Juan Castilla (Houston Dynamo), Juan David Fuentes (Barcelona), Fernando Álvarez (Pachuca, or goalkeeper Alexei Rojas (Arsenal).

But first things first. Cárdenas thinks of Paraguay, the first rival. “This is a team that tries to propose a good game, which has players with a very good technical condition, skilful and unbalanced one on one”, analyzed the DT.

This Thursday, in addition, they play Peru vs. Brazil (5 pm). Argentina is free in Group A. On Friday Group B will begin with Bolivia vs. Venezuela and Ecuador vs. Chili. Each group delivers three slots to the final hexagonal, which will be in Bogotá from January 31.

The tournament, which has not been played for 4 years due to the pandemicwill award four places for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023, which will be held between May and June in Indonesia. In addition, the best three will also play the Pan American Games in Santiago-2023. There is a lot at stake and Colombia is going for everything.

