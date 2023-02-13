Enlarged country, and more in soccer. Here the fans and the general press (perhaps because they are more fans than press) believe that Colombia It is a South American, world and universal power. I insist: very large.

(It may interest you: Colombia closes the South American with victory; now, to think about the World Cup)

To the Colombian U-20 team that finished its participation in the South American from the category criticize her for not being a local champion (it seems unusual to them! That is incredible!) and, incidentally, they consider her a wonderful team of megacracs. And, well, neither one nor the other.

Jorge Cabezas (i) of Colombia kicks to score a goal.

The merit of the World Cup and the Games

Let’s go by parts. First, and above all, it is a great merit, a real achievement, a real mission accomplished to have classified the World Cup in Indonesia and the Pan American Games in Chile.

Colombia, with the same competition system, was eliminated in 2017, and in the 11 tournaments played under this same format (counting the one that ended yesterday) it has been eliminated five times. Where to demand titles if it’s heads or tails!

Colombia in youth as in seniors moves between fourth and seventh place in South America. Asking for titles in a tropical, populist and tribune way is simply that.

(Also read: Daniel Luna, in tears: severe injury with the Colombian U-20 team)

Believing that by saying that “you have to be champions” the mentality will be changed and that will lift trophies because it is pure sophistry, and the sophists in their rhetoric call realism mediocrity: they consider that by repeating wishes, Caballero will not kick crooked. It sounds like that sorcerous falsehood of the supposed ‘law of attraction’ brought to football.

Celebration of goal of the Colombian National Team sub-20.. See also Verstappen: "The change of engine is not an advantage for us"

Colombia was ready to fight for fourth place and qualification for the World Cup and finished third and, to boot, in the Pan American Games. Great! So clear.

‘team flat’

Second point: this Colombian youth team, which did achieve what five of its predecessors could not with this same tournament system, It is a flat team, which did not have anything left over (except in the 3-0 defeat of Paraguay in the final hexagonal) and without crashes.



The best were a good midfielder (Puerta), a good winger (Ocampo) and a good central defender (Mantilla). Without geniuses, without scorers, without dribblers.

(Also read: The Tolima vs. Millionaires match was suspended for attacking Daniel Cataño: video)

As the selection of over pekerman, this sub-20 gives another slap in the face to those who fill their mouths talking about the alleged “Colombian soccer DNA”: she goes to the World Cup tightening the nuts in a workshop (also valid, of course!) and without dancing in a theater. For this reason, for the World Cup they expect Yaser Asprilla and Jhon Jader Duranthe cracks that are in the category and that walk in England.

Colombia was not there to be champion. He was ready to fight for the classification and he achieved it fairly with a team without crashes and with a lot of claws.MELUK TELLS HIM…

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLecuenta

More sports news

-Due to the Cataño case, the president of Tolima complains to Millionaires: “it is a boycott”

-Brazil, great champion of the South American sub-20

-Video: what was not seen about the blow to Daniel Cataño: fans applaud the attacker