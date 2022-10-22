Colombia Sub-17, to the semifinal: when and where to watch the game?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia National Team in the Women’s U-17 World Cup.
Colombian Soccer Federation
Colombia national team in the Women’s U-17 World Cup.
Nigeria will be the rival on duty in search of the World Cup final.
October 22, 2022, 08:18 AM
The Colombia U-17 Women’s Soccer Team beat Tanzania 3-0 and qualified for the semifinal of the World Cup, which takes place in India.
The Colombians passed over a rival that was poor when it came to facing the quarterfinal commitment.
(Colombia, mercilessly with Tanzania, see here the goals of the match)
(Colombia, to the semifinal of the Women’s U-17 World Cup)
Linda Caicedo, Yesica Munoz and Gabriela Rodriguez they were the authors of the goals, which gave the quota to Carlos Paniagua’s team.
Day, time and TV
Colombia’s next rival, a commitment that will be played on Wednesday at 6 in the morning, as has been traditional in this contest.
The confrontation can be followed by the RCN and Caracol channels.
(Mario González, his fight and his victory: what is he doing today after beating leukemia?)
(Colombia U-17 will have a prize, Federation says it was misunderstood)
Sports
October 22, 2022, 08:18 AM
#Colombia #Sub17 #semifinal #watch #game
