The Colombian National Team left South American sub-17 from Ecuador with its head down, collapsed by a weak presentation, with tears and despair, and with a new defeat, this time against Chile, 2-0, with which it resigned its chances of advancing to the final hexagonal of the tournament and, therefore, He will not go to the World Cup.

(You may be interested: Real Madrid mercilessly humiliates Barcelona in the Copa del Rey)

After the four games, the team led by Juan Carlos Ramirez he barely scored a point, product of the draw on the first date against Uruguay (0-0). With that poor balance, he says goodbye to the tournament, since he rests on the last day.

columbia, gray

The Colombian National Team repeated its mistakes, defensive failures, inattentions and, above all, in the lack of goal that was his great sin.



Chile was more precise and forceful, although in the second half. Victor Campos he opened the scoring at minute 57. The move began with a free kick, no one scored, no one interrupted, they let Iván Romá head free, assisting Campos so that he volleyed to score 1-0.

At 76 comes the second Chilean goal. Lucas Velasquez He runs from the middle, nobody disarms him, he throws the center and Benjamín Riquelme scores the second.

Colombia ran, fought, approached in search of the discount goal, had some approximations, but failed to reach the point that gave them any hope.

The Colombian team leaves the South American tournament leaving a poor image, and it will be the task of the Colombian Football Federation to review what happened in this process.

Minute by minute

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news