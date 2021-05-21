The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) stripped Colombia of the right to host the America’s Cup and denied the country’s authorities a request to postpone the championship from June to another date. The corresponding statement on Thursday, May 20, was published on website organizations.

The reason for this decision by the confederation was a report by the US State Department, in which, due to political unrest and the dire situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of travel to Colombia was questioned.

The organization also explained that due to the logistics of the tournament and the international calendar of competitions, the transfer of the America’s Cup to November is impossible.

Conmebol noted that the tournament will be held as scheduled and the confederation will inform in the coming days about the postponement of the matches that were supposed to be held in Colombia.

In March 2020, the Copa America was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was to be held from June 13 to July 10 in Argentina and Colombia.

The demonstrations in Colombia began in protest against tax increases and continue, despite the fact that the country’s President Ivan Duque abandoned the idea. Student and workers’ organizations, in addition to canceling the tax reform, are now demanding a revision of the sanitary emergency and health care reform, the dissolution of the Esmad riot police, demilitarization of cities and the punishment of those responsible for killing protesters. As of May 11, 41 demonstrators and one policeman were killed, 168 people are reported missing.