The Colombian National Team He had one and put it away. The national team is beating Argentina at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla thanks to the dead ball, the biggest fear that the Coach Lionel Scaloni for the game.

It was a game with a lot of clashes and little football, but once again the dead ball hits the target. Colombia advantage over its rivals. The Selection beat Argentina by the minimum difference on matchday 8 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Around the 25th minute of the game, James Rodriguez He rushed to speed up a corner kick, touched it with Jhon Arias, who returned it, and the left-hander put in a cross as if with his hand to Yerson Mosquerawho stood strong in the heights and sent the ball into the back of the net for the 1-0 partial.