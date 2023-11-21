Colombia, until the last 15 minutes, played one of its best games of the tie. There was some angst at the end. However, the advantage achieved in the first quarter of an hour was enough to beat Paraguay 0-1 and remain undefeated in the qualifiers and in the Néstor Lorenzo era.

Never before, during the Argentine coach’s time, had Colombia taken advantage so early. And he did it thanks to a penalty that came from a play in which the two full-backs participated, Cristian Borja and Daniel Muñoz, who put the ball into the six-yard box. And when Rafael Santos Borré was going to control, Ómar Alderete put his hand in. Penalty. Borré himself took charge and after 12 minutes, the visitor was already on top.

Paraguay wanted to put pressure so that their rival did not have freedom, but after a few minutes of suffocation, Colombia began to find a way to play first class. And the second goal fell to Maduro: Borré, one-on-one after a brilliant pass from Lerma, threw it out, and James Rodríguez smashed a ball into the post.

Colombia continued in the same vein in the second half, but with a couple of fewer changes in the gearbox. Likewise, he demanded of goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, who incredibly saved a shot from Luis Díaz. But beyond that, if Colombia was not winning much longer in Asunción it was because of its lack of precision.

Coach Lorenzo tried to refresh the roster to maintain control of the match and the changes did not sit well with Colombia. First, he changed piece by piece (Jorge Carrascal for James and Jhon Córdoba for Borré). And then, he took out Kevin Castaño and Luis Díaz to put in Mateus Uribe and Jaminton Campaz.

It was like a fuse had blown. Paraguay, in the midst of despair due to the defeat at home, went on top of Colombia, began to put in all the big men who could reach the visiting area, among them ‘Tacuara’ Cardozo, dusted off for the National Team at the age of 40 and after two years of absence. Only the memory remained of the tranquility of the first half.

The last minutes were distressing. Jhon Lucumí took a ball from the line and goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who had worked very little until the 30th minute of the second half, had to multiply.

Only in stoppage time, in the last five minutes, Lorenzo’s team managed to shake themselves up a little and advance the lines. And Cardozo, on the last play of the game, was late to a ball that was brought down to him to tie the game.

In terms of numbers, Colombia is wonderful: perfect campaign on the Fifa date in November, 12 points and undefeated in the tie. There are things to correct, but a good face was shown.

