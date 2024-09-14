Colombia He had a day to forget in Asian territory and will have to go for the heroic again in the Davis Cup. The team he leads Alejandro Falla The series against began Japan with two defeats that have him on the brink of knockout.

Japan The qualifying round began solidly World Group I of the Davis Cup. In the first duel of the day, in the early hours of Saturday in ColombiaAdria Soriano fell to Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2 and 6-4.

In the second match the country’s number 1 racket, Nicholas Mejia, was measured against Kei Nishikori in the sand of Tokyo and could not defeat his rival. The Colombian fell 6-4 and 6-4, which leaves the team on the ropes.

Colombia did not take a single point in the match against Japan and will have to repeat the heroic feat that it performed at the beginning of this year when it eliminated Luxembourg after coming back from 0-2 down. The difference in that match is that it was played on Colombian territory.

The tie is once again in the hands of the doubles. Nicolas Barrientos and Christian Rodriguez They will play against the duo formed by Kei Nishikori and Yosuke Watanuki. A victory keeps Alejandro Falla’s team alive, a defeat sends them directly to the World Group I Play-offs.

