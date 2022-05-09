Colombia finished a great performance in the third edition of the South American Youth Games, in Rosario (Argentina). With 35 gold, 32 silver and 28 bronze medals, the national delegationHe fulfilled the goal he had set for himself: to finish in second place, after Brazil.

Brazil finished at the head of the medal table, with 64 gold, 40 silver and 43 bronze medals, while the local delegation won 31 gold, 28 silver and 54 bronze medals. The great Colombian figure in the games was Ángel Barajas, who won six gold medals in artistic gymnastics, plus an additional one for teams, to become the most successful athlete of the fairs.

What is the importance of what Colombia has achieved? Paulo Villar, sports director of the Colombian Olympic Committee and former athlete, explained to EL TIEMPO the value of this participation.

“Before, the athletes in these categories did not have multi-sport events, they could not share the Olympic values ​​among themselves, they could not dispute a general medal table, some had federated events, others did not,” Villar said.

“I did not have that experience, which is very gratifying for them, of characterization towards high performance, it is extremely valuable that they have the experience, identify talent and prioritize these athletes thinking about the future. At the age of 20, I was only able to compete in multi-sport events”recalled the former Olympian.

The head of the Colombian mission, Jorge Franco, stressed: “We have to give a positive part, because Colombia was second, only behind Brazil, which is a continental power in South America, that is why we returned with a development base for athletes who are going to have a very big future.

