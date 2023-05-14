Colombia shines with medals and records in the Para Swimming World Series in Berlin

Colombia shines with its athletes in the dispute of the Para Swimming World Series that takes place in Berlin, Germany.

This Saturday the day was round. Colombia achieved 1, 2, 3 in the 50-meter breaststroke test.

The protagonists were Moisés Fuentes, who was bronze; Carlos Serrano, who won Silver, and Nelson Crispín, who took gold.

In addition, each one set a world record in their respective categories. Crispin did a time of 35.43. Serrano stopped the clock at 32.02, and Fuentes, at 41.83.



On this occasion, Colombia has 13 athletes. The championship ends this Sunday.

Friendssssss!!!!! Another another another another WORLD record 🚀🫶🏽 Wow, how good it is to come back like this 🙏🏻 great competition, and my colleagues from Colombia also gave it their all. How proud to be Colombian! pic.twitter.com/r5ocW2jBGV — Carlos Daniel Serrano (@CarlosDSerrano) May 13, 2023

