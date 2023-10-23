Three wins accumulated Colombia On this fourth day of the boxing tournament of the Panamerican Gameswhich takes place at the High Performance Center of the Chilean Olympic Committee.

The Riseraldense Yenni Marcela Ariasin the 54 kilograms, with a great technical demonstration and an enormous will to fight, surpassed the North American Yoseline Pérez, by unanimous decision.

On the right track

On the other hand, with a medium distance work and hitting a closed defense that tried to set up the trinidad, Tianna Esha Guywas defeated by our compatriot Angie Paola Valdes Panaat 60 kilos.

Closing the morning session, Jhonatan Arboleda Chala, in the 71 kilograms of men, he took the Dominican out of the walk Johnny Fernandezwho in one minute and 21 seconds was neutralized by the central judge, who declared the fight over by RSC.

The tremendous’

As is customary, the public goes with the weakest and Yuberjen Martínez, Strictly speaking, he was not the weakest.

The attendees left with the representative of Trinidad and Tobago, who tried to resist the quality and size of the Colombian, a fighter who competes in the 50 kilograms.

Yuberjen Martínez of Colombia celebrates.

The superiority of the Urabeño was notorious, so much so that with two minutes left in the fight the referee suspended the actions of the representative of Trinidad and Tobago, who must leave due to RSC.

