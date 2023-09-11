Coca leaf crops in Colombia do not seem to find a roof. The country has reached figures never seen before in the area dedicated to the base product of cocaine, with 230,000 hectares throughout its territory. The Government of Gustavo Petro, who advocates ending the failed war on drugs, faces the challenge of reducing the largest extent on record. In 2022, according to the annual report of the Integrated System of United Nations Monitoring of Illicit Crops (Simci), the official measurement presented this Monday in Bogotá, continued an upward trend with a 13% increase in the total area of ​​drug crops, which for the second consecutive year reached a historical maximum. Potential production of cocaine hydrochloride also increased by 24%, to 1,738 tons.

Norte de Santander, Nariño and Putumayo, three border departments, concentrate 65% of all coca in the country, highlighted the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in charge of preparing the report. Norte de Santander, where the Catatumbo region is located, the largest productive enclave in the country, borders Venezuela, while Nariño and Putumayo are located on the border line with Ecuador. Tibú, in Catatumbo, is once again the municipality with the most coca crops in Colombia and in the world, with 22,000 hectares, followed by Tumaco (Nariño) and Puerto Asís (Putumayo). The increase is driven by the increase of nearly 20,000 hectares in Putumayo alone. The measurement is taken as the official figure for Colombia, and has remained the only reference, since the annual report that the United States used to publish with a different methodology is currently suspended.

“Illegal groups prefer to generate money instead of maintaining territorial control. This contri buy ea that the strategic areas where coca crops are located are where production and trafficking are facilitated, such as land and maritime borders. laugh timas from Nariño, Catatumbo and Putumayo,” Candice Welsch, regional representative of Unodc for the Andean region and the southern cone, explained during the presentation.

“Almost all of the increase took place in the department of Putumayo,” highlighted the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, a finding that shows a trend towards stabilization in the rest of the country. “That old idea of ​​the country flooded with coca is not true,” said the minister, referring to the concentration of crops in a few departments.

The statistics, which confirm Colombia as the world’s leading producer of coca leaf and cocaine, are known just when the Government has just presented its new drug policy and has called, together with Mexico, for the rest of Latin America to rethink anti-drug efforts. . The Ministry of Justice defines these new guidelines as an effort to suffocate the mafias associated with drug trafficking and at the same time give oxygen to the farmers, with the arrival of the Social State of Law to places where it had never reached. The policy was built through a series of territorial dialogues to listen to the communities.

“This is a very opportune moment to think about new strategies. We see with optimism that the drug policy of the Government of Colombia, socialized two days ago, had a much more participatory construction, which brings the perspectives of the Government and the community closer,” Welsch celebrated. “We are at a strategic moment to act with a new drug policy,” agreed Minister Osuna, who called for success rates to be more related to the reduction of violence and poverty.

The new strategy is designed for the next ten years, but it proposes to reduce cocaine production by nearly 40% in the three remaining years of the Petro Government, as well as support 50,000 of the approximately 115,000 families that live from the cultivation of cocaine. cocaine so that they transition to legal economies. Of the 90,000 hectares proposed to be reduced, 69,000 would be eradicated voluntarily and another 23,000 would be forced.

Petro insists on the need to change the paradigm of the anti-drug fight since his inauguration in August of last year. The first left-wing president in Colombia’s recent history demands a profound change from the world. He has asked to stop criminalizing the weakest links, such as growers, to focus efforts on hitting criminal organizations that profit from drug trafficking. He maintains that the power of these organizations has grown throughout the region and has permeated countries like Ecuador, where violence has skyrocketed. The so-called war on drugs, now in its half-century, has caused a “genocide” in Latin America, with a million dead, he reiterated on Saturday in a speech peppered with criticism of the United States, the world’s largest consumer, at the closing of the conference. Latin American meeting on drugs that his Government convened in the city of Cali.

The growth of drug crops strains the relationship between Bogotá and Washington, partners in the anti-narcotics strategy for decades and especially since 1999, when Plan Colombia was conceived. Hectares dedicated to coca leaves went from 168,000 in 2000 to 48,000 in 2012 and 2013, their lowest level since there are data. Since then, they have shown an upward trend with a few exceptions. After a slight reduction, the increase in hectares and production has skyrocketed since 2020.

Illicit drugs have been, for decades, the main fuel for the armed conflict in Colombia. The recent increase coincides with the search for total peace, Petro’s flagship policy, with which he seeks to negotiate simultaneously with different armed groups. Several profit from drug trafficking, among them the dissidents of the extinct FARC guerrilla who deviated from the peace process sealed at the end of 2016. This peace agreement, which the Government welcomes as a roadmap, includes points on rural development and the solution to the drug problem.

On the international front, Petro has added endorsements. The fight against drug trafficking needs profound changes like those requested by the president of Colombia, since the policy of prohibition failed, world leaders grouped in the Global Commission on Drug Policy have pointed out, to which former presidents belong, among others. Colombians Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) and César Gaviria (1990-1994). The Puebla Group, which brings together progressive leaders from Latin America, has also supported efforts to decriminalize drugs.

