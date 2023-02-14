Members of the Colombian Red Cross, the Army and other institutions of the Risk Management System will travel to Turkey to help care for the victims of the earthquakes that affected that country and Syria last week.

“We are giving an affectionate and supportive greeting to each and every one of the victims and victims of the earthquake that shook this sister country. We stand in solidarity and effectively support the tasks that have been required of us,” said the director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), Javier Pava.

That is why Colombia activated the medical equipment components in EMT Health, for emergencies, and USAR COL1, for Search and Rescue with K-SAR, that is, with dogs.

“The goal is to find the largest number of living victims. (The dogs) are over eight years old and enter three times a week for two hours or so, approximately,” said Uriel Enrique Durán, a lifeguard for the Red Cross of Bogotá, for Citytv.

The team is made up of a professional group specialized in the search, rescue and recovery of bodies and a medical brigade that will support and assist the victims of the tragedy for 11 days.

Johan Naranjo, one of the rescue leaders of the National Urban Search and Rescue Program (USAR) of the UNGRD, expressed that Its mission is to alleviate human suffering, save lives, and for all Colombians to return well.

The Army also sent a large group, among which are disaster prevention and attention engineering officers and eight canines, who They have already participated in other missions such as Hurricane Iota in San Andrés and Providencia, the collapse of the Space building in Medellín, and rain emergencies in Mocoa, Putumayo.

“Just after the disaster in Turkey, President Gustavo Petro, Vice President Francia Márquez and Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, all their institutions and all members of the Government and the Colombian people made us feel that they were by our side,” he said, for his part, the ambassador of the European country in Bogota, Beste Pehlivan Sun.

More than 31,000 people have died and another 80,000 have been injured in the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that devastated southeastern Turkeyand that have also left a minimum of 3,500 dead in Syria.

EFE AND LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

