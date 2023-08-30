The call for the Colombian National Team, which should be published in the next few hours by the Colombian Football Federation, should not have any major surprises, although there will always be controversy about the possible call of the “historical” team, despite the fact that many of them do not have continuity today or are just beginning to film.

Colombia will debut in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on September 7, when they receive Venezuela in Barranquilla. Five days later, he will visit Chile in Santiago.

The most recent game of the team led by Néstor Lorenzo was very encouraging: they beat Germany 0-2 as a visitor in Gelsenkirchen, with a great performance from one of the ‘veterans’, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, and with a brilliant comeback from Luis Díaz after his knee injury.

The two top scorers in the history of the National Team, Radamel Falcao García and James Rodríguez, were not present in that call for the June matches. The first, then without continuity at Rayo Vallecano and the second, at that time, was without a team after his abrupt departure from Olympiacos.

Radamel Falcao García (left), James Rodríguez (centre) and Rafael Santos Borré (right), again in the National Team. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

However, Lorenzo has made it clear that he wants to continue counting on the experienced players who qualified for the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, in a coaching staff that he was part of under the command of José Pékerman.

“Those of us who have been in soccer for many years know that young people are important on a team because of their energy, freshness, ability, but also the old ones because of their experience, because of their way of managing time. (Ángel) Labruna said that the boys win games and the big championships ”, explained Lorenzo in December of last year.

Today, James is just beginning to have minutes in Sao Paulo, which this Thursday will play against the Liga de Quito in their way to the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana. Falcao, after many rumors, is still at Rayo Vallecano, but plays very little.

The base of Néstor Lorenzo is firm

Lorenzo already has a player base that almost always appears on his rosters. The goalkeepers are practically defined: Camilo Vargas is emerging as the starter and Álvaro Montero, as the first alternative.

The doubt is the third goalkeeper, between Kevin Mier and Devis Vásquez, although the first has the advantage that he is playing often. The second has just changed teams: he was loaned by Milan to Sheffield.

Photo: David Martinez Pelcastre. EFE

DT begins to consolidate a defense with European experience, made up of Daniel Muñoz, Carlos Cuesta (who was not in the last call-up due to injury), Jhon Lucumí and Deiver Machado, the latter, in an extraordinary moment at Lens.

Davinson Sánchez and Yerry Mina, the two starting centrals from the last round, have no continuity. The first was in the League Cup on Tuesday with Tottenham and the second has not made his official debut with Fiorentina.

In defense, there is already a first confirmed casualty: Juan David Mosquera, a Portland Timbers winger, was called up to the Colombia U-23 team for two friendlies against Mexico, on the same days as the beginning of the tie.

The September Fifa date is usually complicated because it is the start of the season in Europe and the players are just getting started. Many changed teams: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, from Juventus to Inter; Jorge Carrascal, from CSKA to Dinamo Moscow, and Mateus Uribe, from Porto to Arab football. But they would still appear on the payroll.

One of the reasons why the call has not come out would be that Lorenzo waits for what happens in the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana matches, especially Racing vs. Boca, in which he follows Juan Fernando Quintero.

The Antioquia midfielder is fully trusted by Lorenzo. He even called him injured, which turned out to be the beginning of the end of his Junior cycle, where he never played again after the Fifa date in March. Now, he begins to have minutes in Racing and has already scored a goal and provided an assist. The DT wants it.

The great concern of the National Team is up front. Except for Díaz, who started the season brilliantly in Liverpool, the others sound little. Rafael Santos Borré, starter for Lorenzo, does not directly play for Eintracht Frankfurt. Nor do the men from the last round appear much, such as Duván Zapata, Luis Fernando Muriel or Miguel Borja.

It is taken for granted that the players who have been appearing in the National Team will be on the list, such as Jhon Arias, Kevin Castaño and Diego Valoyes. The tie is coming and the classification is practically an obligation.

