It is the greatest triumph in the history of Colombian women’s soccer and one of the most important of all time in Colombian soccer! It seems easy to say.

It seems like an obvious way out to start this column, but there are realities that are named with the devastating simplicity of the facts: the 2-1 win over the powerful and fearsome Germany in the early hours of Sunday morning is the greatest victory in the history of Colombian women’s soccer. , With which it is ratified as a real South American power.

Sensational match in which the tactical and strategic brain of the coach shone, the courage of the team and the concentration, the order, the sacrifice, the talent and the heart of the players. “Everything we do with our feet we must do first with our heads”was one of the phrases that grandfather Alfredo D’Stéfano, one of the greatest footballers of all time, said while still alive.

The poetry of the historic triumph of Colombia against Germany

First, poetry: minute 7 of the second half. Mayra Ramírez is an indomitable and unstoppable speedy thoroughbred. Alone, and with her strength alone, she brought down the anvil of the German defense. She plowed the goal with the corner that she achieved.

The ball flew from the corner and was rejected by an opponent’s head. Outside the area, Manuela Vanegas finished off the loose ball that now bounced again at 18 o’clock. Linda Caicedo entered the scene like lightning and with her magic did the trick: she passed the ball from one foot to the rack, hiding it from the view of the presents – nothing here, nothing there – and he disappeared into the corner. Abracadabra: 1-0!

The end of the poem was written by Manuela Vanegas in minute 97. Another corner, the last. The ball was a balloon that floated to the epicenter of the area. Then, ahead of the penalty spot, he jumped and with his hammer head nailed the ball to the ground, the stake in the German chest, the diploma on the biggest wall in Colombian soccer: 2-1.

An ode to the courage of the yellow butterflies, after Popp’s 1-1 draw in the 88th minute, when “the clock cut time with its little saw”, as Neruda wrote.

The prose of the great World Cup triumph

Manuela Vanegas and Linda Caicedo

Now the prose. The coach Nelson Abadía set up a lock plan, his usual hallmark, with the only change of Leidy Andrade for Leicy Santos. They closed their defense and thus locked up the powerful German attack of Popp and Magull in the center, Brand and Büll on the wings.

The work of branding, positioning, double surveillance on the sides, colliding, scraping and anticipating Popp, putting his leg without fear in duels, supporting himself, narrowing spaces, sweating with order and discipline was enormous. . From playing without the ball, but playing everything to position, to dominating the field, to defensive performance. And, obviously, he went for sporadic and hurtful surprise attacks with effectiveness. That was the fulfilled plan.

There is another frequently repeated phrase from grandfather D’Stéfano: “No player is as good as all of them together”.

Everyone’s teamwork was tremendous. But the very high individual points of Vanegas stand out for the winning goal, for his participation in the 1-0 draw and for his defensive tenacity.

Also, the huge game of Yorelin Carabali and Daniela Ospina, the tamers of the fierce Popp. Lorena Bedoya (fundamental!) and Daniela Montoya were the clamps that cut the cable that deactivated Magull’s connection to the attack. Linda Caicedo was decisive when she scored the great goal that opened the victory at the right moment. And Mayra Ramírez was enormous with her strength, her push, her danger.

Colombia leads group H and is one step away from qualifying for the round of 16. They beat Germany in the biggest triumph in the history of Colombian women’s soccer, one of the most important of all time in Colombian soccer.

Say it like a poem, tell it in good prose!

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS EDITOR EL TIEMPO

@MelukLeCuenta

