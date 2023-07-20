Thursday, July 20, 2023
Colombia Selection: these are the players summoned for the U-23 microcycle

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia Selection: these are the players summoned for the U-23 microcycle

Colombia Sub-20 National Team

Colombia Sub-20 National Team

Photo:

Cristian Alvarez

Colombia Sub-20 team

Coach Héctor Cárdenas announced the list of 23 players.

The work of Héctor Cárdenas, in charge of the Colombia Sub-23 National Team, will have a micro-cycle of work in Barranquillafrom July 25 to 27, which is part of the preparation for the Pan American Games in Chile 2023 and the Pre-Olympic Games for Paris 2024.

The coach of the Under-23 team summoned 23 footballers, all from local teams, to observe their evolution and quality.

Among the most prominent names are players like Andrés Salazar, left back for Atlético Nacional and who was part of the Under-20; Also César Haydar, central defender with experience in Brazil and Colombia.

Those summoned for the microcycle

Alejandro Garcia – Once Caldas
Alejandro Rodriguez – Deportivo Cali
Alex Moreno – Millonarios FC
Andrés Salazar – Atlético Nacional
Auli Oliveros – Golden Eagles
Bladimir Angulo – Atletico Huila
Brahian Palacios – Atlético Nacional
Brayan Ceballos – Junior FC
Carlos Alberto Ordonez – Envigado FC
Cesar Haydar – Sports Tolima
Dannovi Quiñones – Once Caldas
Eber Moreno – Deportivo Pereira FC
Edgard Camargo – Deportivo Cali
Ferlys Fernando García – Oil Alliance
Jersson David González – Independiente Santa Fe
Jhon Anderson Lerma – Atlético Huila
Jhon Elmer Solís – Atlético Nacional
Jimer Esteban Fory – Deportivo Pereira
Johan Rojas – Equity
Juan Camilo Loaiza – Cortuluá FC
Kener Julián Valencia – Deportivo Pereira
Luis Felipe Mosquera – America of Cali
Luis Miguel Marquínez – Atlético Nacional

