Colombia Selection: these are the players summoned for the U-23 microcycle

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia Sub-20 National Team
Cristian Alvarez
Colombia Sub-20 team
Coach Héctor Cárdenas announced the list of 23 players.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
F U
The work of Héctor Cárdenas, in charge of the Colombia Sub-23 National Team, will have a micro-cycle of work in Barranquillafrom July 25 to 27, which is part of the preparation for the Pan American Games in Chile 2023 and the Pre-Olympic Games for Paris 2024.
The coach of the Under-23 team summoned 23 footballers, all from local teams, to observe their evolution and quality.
Among the most prominent names are players like Andrés Salazar, left back for Atlético Nacional and who was part of the Under-20; Also César Haydar, central defender with experience in Brazil and Colombia.
Those summoned for the microcycle
Alejandro Garcia – Once Caldas
Alejandro Rodriguez – Deportivo Cali
Alex Moreno – Millonarios FC
Andrés Salazar – Atlético Nacional
Auli Oliveros – Golden Eagles
Bladimir Angulo – Atletico Huila
Brahian Palacios – Atlético Nacional
Brayan Ceballos – Junior FC
Carlos Alberto Ordonez – Envigado FC
Cesar Haydar – Sports Tolima
Dannovi Quiñones – Once Caldas
Eber Moreno – Deportivo Pereira FC
Edgard Camargo – Deportivo Cali
Ferlys Fernando García – Oil Alliance
Jersson David González – Independiente Santa Fe
Jhon Anderson Lerma – Atlético Huila
Jhon Elmer Solís – Atlético Nacional
Jimer Esteban Fory – Deportivo Pereira
Johan Rojas – Equity
Juan Camilo Loaiza – Cortuluá FC
Kener Julián Valencia – Deportivo Pereira
Luis Felipe Mosquera – America of Cali
Luis Miguel Marquínez – Atlético Nacional
More news
FOOTBALL
F U
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #Selection #players #summoned #U23 #microcycle
Leave a Reply