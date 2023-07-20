Colombia Selection: these are the players summoned for the U-23 microcycle

The work of Héctor Cárdenas, in charge of the Colombia Sub-23 National Team, will have a micro-cycle of work in Barranquillafrom July 25 to 27, which is part of the preparation for the Pan American Games in Chile 2023 and the Pre-Olympic Games for Paris 2024.

The coach of the Under-23 team summoned 23 footballers, all from local teams, to observe their evolution and quality.



Among the most prominent names are players like Andrés Salazar, left back for Atlético Nacional and who was part of the Under-20; Also César Haydar, central defender with experience in Brazil and Colombia.

Those summoned for the microcycle

Alejandro Garcia – Once Caldas

Alejandro Rodriguez – Deportivo Cali

Alex Moreno – Millonarios FC

Andrés Salazar – Atlético Nacional

Auli Oliveros – Golden Eagles

Bladimir Angulo – Atletico Huila

Brahian Palacios – Atlético Nacional

Brayan Ceballos – Junior FC

Carlos Alberto Ordonez – Envigado FC

Cesar Haydar – Sports Tolima

Dannovi Quiñones – Once Caldas

Eber Moreno – Deportivo Pereira FC

Edgard Camargo – Deportivo Cali

Ferlys Fernando García – Oil Alliance

Jersson David González – Independiente Santa Fe

Jhon Anderson Lerma – Atlético Huila

Jhon Elmer Solís – Atlético Nacional

Jimer Esteban Fory – Deportivo Pereira

Johan Rojas – Equity

Juan Camilo Loaiza – Cortuluá FC

Kener Julián Valencia – Deportivo Pereira

Luis Felipe Mosquera – America of Cali

Luis Miguel Marquínez – Atlético Nacional

