Colombia Selection: the referees for the games against Venezuela and Chile

The Competition Department of the Fifa has confirmed the referee appointments for dates 1 and 2 of the conmebol qualifying for the World Cup United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

TheColombian election will receive Venezuela on Thursday, September 7 in Barranquilla and later will face chili in santiago on Tuesday, September 12.

designations

Nestor Lawrencecoach of the Colombian team, continues to search for the best roster to face these first two games on the way to the World Cup.

There is already talk of the blocking of several of the stars that are abroad, but none of this has been confirmed.

For the commitment against Venezuela, the designated judges are:

Central: ANDERSON DARONCO – BRAZIL

Assistant No. 1: RODRIGO FIGUEIREDO – BRAZIL

Assistant No. 2: GUILHERME CAMILO – BRAZIL

Fourth Referee: PAULO ZANOVELLI – BRAZIL

VAR: WAGNER REWAY – BRAZIL

AVAR: PABLO GONCALVES – BRAZIL

And against Chile they will be:

Central: JESUS ​​VALENZUELA – VENEZUELA

Assistant No. 1: JORGE URREGO – VENEZUELA

Assistant No. 2: TULIO MORENO – VENEZUELA

Fourth Referee: ÁNGEL ARTEAGA – VENEZUELA

VAR: JUAN SOTO – VENEZUELA

AVAR: CARLOS LOPEZ – VENEZUELA

