Colombia Selection: the referees for the games against Venezuela and Chile

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodríguez scored in Colombia vs. Korea.
James Rodríguez scored in Colombia vs. Korea.
The qualifier for the 2026 World Cup is about to start.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Competition Department of the Fifa has confirmed the referee appointments for dates 1 and 2 of the conmebol qualifying for the World Cup United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.
TheColombian election will receive Venezuela on Thursday, September 7 in Barranquilla and later will face chili in santiago on Tuesday, September 12.
(Jorelyn Carabalí receives excellent news in the midst of the tragedy) (Luis Rubiales, more fuel for the fire: they reveal another image of a great scandal)
designations
Nestor Lawrencecoach of the Colombian team, continues to search for the best roster to face these first two games on the way to the World Cup.
There is already talk of the blocking of several of the stars that are abroad, but none of this has been confirmed.
For the commitment against Venezuela, the designated judges are:
Central: ANDERSON DARONCO – BRAZIL
Assistant No. 1: RODRIGO FIGUEIREDO – BRAZIL
Assistant No. 2: GUILHERME CAMILO – BRAZIL
Fourth Referee: PAULO ZANOVELLI – BRAZIL
VAR: WAGNER REWAY – BRAZIL
AVAR: PABLO GONCALVES – BRAZIL
And against Chile they will be:
Central: JESUS VALENZUELA – VENEZUELA
Assistant No. 1: JORGE URREGO – VENEZUELA
Assistant No. 2: TULIO MORENO – VENEZUELA
Fourth Referee: ÁNGEL ARTEAGA – VENEZUELA
VAR: JUAN SOTO – VENEZUELA
AVAR: CARLOS LOPEZ – VENEZUELA
(Luis Rubiales: harassment complaint comes to light: ‘What color are you wearing your underwear?’)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #Selection #referees #games #Venezuela #Chile
Leave a Reply