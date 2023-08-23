Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Colombia Selection: the referees for the games against Venezuela and Chile

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia Selection: the referees for the games against Venezuela and Chile

Colombian National Team

James Rodríguez scored in Colombia vs. Korea.

James Rodríguez scored in Colombia vs. Korea.

The qualifier for the 2026 World Cup is about to start.

The Competition Department of the Fifa has confirmed the referee appointments for dates 1 and 2 of the conmebol qualifying for the World Cup United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

TheColombian election will receive Venezuela on Thursday, September 7 in Barranquilla and later will face chili in santiago on Tuesday, September 12.
(Jorelyn Carabalí receives excellent news in the midst of the tragedy) (Luis Rubiales, more fuel for the fire: they reveal another image of a great scandal)

designations

Nestor Lawrencecoach of the Colombian team, continues to search for the best roster to face these first two games on the way to the World Cup.

There is already talk of the blocking of several of the stars that are abroad, but none of this has been confirmed.

For the commitment against Venezuela, the designated judges are:

Central: ANDERSON DARONCO – BRAZIL
Assistant No. 1: RODRIGO FIGUEIREDO – BRAZIL
Assistant No. 2: GUILHERME CAMILO – BRAZIL
Fourth Referee: PAULO ZANOVELLI – BRAZIL
VAR: WAGNER REWAY – BRAZIL
AVAR: PABLO GONCALVES – BRAZIL

And against Chile they will be:

Central: JESUS ​​VALENZUELA – VENEZUELA
Assistant No. 1: JORGE URREGO – VENEZUELA
Assistant No. 2: TULIO MORENO – VENEZUELA
Fourth Referee: ÁNGEL ARTEAGA – VENEZUELA
VAR: JUAN SOTO – VENEZUELA
AVAR: CARLOS LOPEZ – VENEZUELA
(Luis Rubiales: harassment complaint comes to light: ‘What color are you wearing your underwear?’)

