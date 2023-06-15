On June 14, 2022, at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, Néstor Lorenzo was presented as the new coach of the Colombian National Team, with the goal of recovering the place that the team lost in the last four years.

Today, the Argentine coach is getting ready for his first official act, in the midst of a renewal that has not been as fast as some expected, and with support for the same base that still remains from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in which Lorenzo sees a guide to follow.

Nestor Lorenzo, Colombia’s new coach. Photo: Sergio Cardenas. TIME

“The team is in training and in that transformation there is a replacement that we want to happen naturally and be consolidated. Now things out of the ordinary have happened, injuries in the same position… Each case of those who are not there is particular. Injuries, arrangements between medical bodies for treatment of injuries. But the base is going to meet with these last friendlies and consolidate during the tie. The process depends on the current status of the player and that changes over the months,” Lorenzo said in March of this year.

Trust in the experienced

Lorenzo continues to trust the ability of the experienced, those who were part of the group led by José Pekerman, in which he was a technical assistant. In fact, one of his first decisions was charged with controversy: he called, for his first games as coach of the National Team, a James Rodríguez who had not played for six months. Precisely, he came to set foot on a court again just days after his call, in his debut with Olympiacos.

“James is a player who has given a lot to Colombian soccer, I think he has a lot more to give, I was talking to him personally and I noticed him with a lot of commitment, with a lot of desire to be and to continue giving himself fully to the Colombian National Team, He convinced me and I am sure that at the beginning of a process it is important to have that type of player with that commitment and with that desire,” he said then.

The new ones that have approached the team

Lorenzo has summoned 58 players, not counting the microcycles for local players. 42 were on the field and ten of them were rookies with the yellow jersey: Jhon Durán, Juan David Mosquera, Dylan Borrero, Daniel Ruiz, Nelson Palacio, Kevin Castaño, Santiago Moreno, Yilmar Velásquez, Jorge Carrascal and Diber Cambindo. They are joined by other players who had already had ‘popcorn’ in the National Team, but who are beginning to gain ground, such as Yaser Asprilla and Jhon Arias.

From the list of rookies, two seem to have definitely made it onto Lorenzo’s list: one, Castaño, who has been one of the great surprises of this process, and the other, Carrascal, who had already shown conditions in the failed 2020 Pre-Olympic and that now, more mature and with experience in Europe, he is ready to fight.

Kevin Castaño, Colombian National Team player.

Lorenzo’s latest list, the one he works in Valencia (Spain) for the friendlies against Iraq and Germany, is the one with the fewest ‘historical’ players. Falcao, without continuity at Rayo Vallecano; James, without a team, and David Ospina, recovering from an injury, are not in this concentration. Instead, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado returned, who had not appeared since the first call, in September.

Lorenzo’s numerical balance is not bad: he led six games, with four wins and two draws, with 13 goals scored and two conceded. The operation has had repairs. But it is normal in a team under construction. It remains to wait for the real exam, which will be the tie and then the Copa América, in 2024.

