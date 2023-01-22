Colombia Selection: the first call of 2023, to face the USA.

The technical staff of the Colombian Men’s National Team for the Elderlyheaded by technical director Néstor Lorenzo announced the squad for the international friendly against the United States National Team, which will take place on January 28 in Carson, California.

The match will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park stadium at 4:30 pm (local time) – 7:30 pm (Colombian time).

summoned players

Colombian goal celebration.

As planned, the list chosen by Lorenzo for this friendly, which is not included in a Fifa date, is based on players from the local club and some from American soccer.

Likewise, the average age of those summoned is lower compared to previous calls.

1. Juan David MosqueraPortland Timbers

2.Santiago MorenoPortland Timbers

3. Nicholas HernandezCA Paraná

4. Dylan BorreroNew England Revolution

5. Juan Camilo HernandezColumbus Crew

6. Cristian ArangoLAFC

7. Diego ValoyesCA Workshops

8. Jorman CampuzanoGiresunspor

9. Alexis PerezGiresunspor

10.Frank FabraBoca Juniors

11. Andres ReyesNY Redbull

12. Andres LlinasMillonaries FC

13. Alvaro MonteroMillonaries FC

14.Daniel RuizMillonaries FC

15. Daniel CatanoMillonaries FC

16. Junior HernandezSports Tolima

17. Juan Camilo PortillaCali America

18. Yilmar VelasquezDeportivo Pereira

19. Diber ChangingIndependent Medellin

20. Jose Luis ChungaOil Alliance

