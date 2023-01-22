Sunday, January 22, 2023
Colombia Selection: the first call of 2023, to face the USA.

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2023
in Sports
0


Colombian National Team

Colombian Selection.

Colombia selection.

The friendly duel, which is not on a Fifa date, will be on January 28.

The technical staff of the Colombian Men’s National Team for the Elderlyheaded by technical director Néstor Lorenzo announced the squad for the international friendly against the United States National Team, which will take place on January 28 in Carson, California.

The match will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park stadium at 4:30 pm (local time) – 7:30 pm (Colombian time).

summoned players

Colombian goal celebration.

As planned, the list chosen by Lorenzo for this friendly, which is not included in a Fifa date, is based on players from the local club and some from American soccer.

Likewise, the average age of those summoned is lower compared to previous calls.

1. Juan David MosqueraPortland Timbers
2.Santiago MorenoPortland Timbers
3. Nicholas HernandezCA Paraná
4. Dylan BorreroNew England Revolution
5. Juan Camilo HernandezColumbus Crew
6. Cristian ArangoLAFC
7. Diego ValoyesCA Workshops
8. Jorman CampuzanoGiresunspor
9. Alexis PerezGiresunspor
10.Frank FabraBoca Juniors
11. Andres ReyesNY Redbull
12. Andres LlinasMillonaries FC
13. Alvaro MonteroMillonaries FC
14.Daniel RuizMillonaries FC
15. Daniel CatanoMillonaries FC
16. Junior HernandezSports Tolima
17. Juan Camilo PortillaCali America
18. Yilmar VelasquezDeportivo Pereira
19. Diber ChangingIndependent Medellin
20. Jose Luis ChungaOil Alliance

More sports news

*Information from the Colombian Football Federation



