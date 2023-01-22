Colombia Selection: the first call of 2023, to face the USA.

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombian Selection.
Colombia selection.
The friendly duel, which is not on a Fifa date, will be on January 28.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The technical staff of the Colombian Men’s National Team for the Elderlyheaded by technical director Néstor Lorenzo announced the squad for the international friendly against the United States National Team, which will take place on January 28 in Carson, California.
The match will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park stadium at 4:30 pm (local time) – 7:30 pm (Colombian time).
(Also: “I was going to die”: Manga Escobar, convicted of sexual abuse, breaks the silence).
summoned players
As planned, the list chosen by Lorenzo for this friendly, which is not included in a Fifa date, is based on players from the local club and some from American soccer.
Likewise, the average age of those summoned is lower compared to previous calls.
1. Juan David MosqueraPortland Timbers
2.Santiago MorenoPortland Timbers
3. Nicholas HernandezCA Paraná
4. Dylan BorreroNew England Revolution
5. Juan Camilo HernandezColumbus Crew
6. Cristian ArangoLAFC
7. Diego ValoyesCA Workshops
8. Jorman CampuzanoGiresunspor
9. Alexis PerezGiresunspor
10.Frank FabraBoca Juniors
11. Andres ReyesNY Redbull
12. Andres LlinasMillonaries FC
13. Alvaro MonteroMillonaries FC
14.Daniel RuizMillonaries FC
15. Daniel CatanoMillonaries FC
16. Junior HernandezSports Tolima
17. Juan Camilo PortillaCali America
18. Yilmar VelasquezDeportivo Pereira
19. Diber ChangingIndependent Medellin
20. Jose Luis ChungaOil Alliance
More sports news
*Information from the Colombian Football Federation
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #Selection #call #face #USA
Leave a Reply