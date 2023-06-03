The Colombian soccer team has not yet announced its call for the matches against Germany and Iraq, on the Fifa date in June, and the controversy over which players will be called is on.

Despite the fact that some journalists assured that the coach Néstor Lorenzo was going to give the list of players for those two games this Friday, EL TIEMPO consulted with sources from the Colombian Football Federation and confirmed that, at least for now, the announcement will not be made.

However, this Friday a false call was leaked on social networks, in which not only some communicators fell, but also players who had passed through the National Team.

The detail of the ‘summon’: mentions James as ‘unemployed’

Normally, the Colombian Football Federation announces the calls not only on social networks, but also in an email message and a publication on its website.

However, a list circulated on the networks, with the same format that the entity’s communications office usually uses, in which an alleged call for 24 players is read.

In the list it is striking, in the field in which it is shown in which club each called plays, that James Rodríguez appears, and in front, “Unemployed”. It should be remembered that the ’10’ has not yet got a club after terminating his contract with Olympiacos of Greece.

The ‘call’ also brought names that drew attention, such as Daniel Giraldo, from Millonarios, who did not appear on the club’s ‘blocked’ list for this Fifa date, and José David Enamorado, Santa Fe winger.

Several journalists, in networks and on the radio, took the call as a fact and in fact, one of those who fell was Hugo Rodallega, attacker and reference from Santa Fe, who published congratulations on Twitter to Enamorado for his supposed call.

SPORTS

More sports news