Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian National Team for the elderly, announced the call for the friendlies against South Korea and Japan, which will be played on March 24 and 28.

Among the novelties are the call to Devis Vásquez, Milan goalkeeper (called in the absence of David Ospina due to injury), and the return of Deiver Machado, Lens de France winger.

Historical figures such as James Rodríguez and Radamel Falcao García reappear on the list, while names such as Yerry Mina, Frank Fabra and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado were left out.

There are four players from the local league: goalkeeper Álvaro Montero and midfielders Kevin Castaño, Nelson Palacio and Juan Fernando Quintero.

Those summoned by Néstor Lorenzo

Goalkeepers: Álvaro Montero (Millionaires), Camilo Vargas (Atlas, Mexico), Devis Vásquez (Milan, Italy).

Defenders: Alexis Pérez (Giresunspor, Turkey), Carlos Cuesta (Genk, Belgium), Daniel Muñoz (Genk, Belgium), Dávinson Sánchez (Tottenham, England), Deiver Machado (Lens, France), Jhon Lucumí (Bologna, Italy), Juan David Mosquera (Portland Timbers, USA), Johan Mojica (Villarreal, Spain)

Midfielders: Dylan Borrero (New England Revolution, USA), James Rodríguez (Olympiakos, Greece), Jéfferson Lerma (Bournemouth, England), Jhon Arias (Fluminense, Brazil), Juan Fernando Quintero (Junior), Kevin Castaño (Águilas Doradas), Matheus Uribe (Porto, Portugal), Nelson Palacio (Atletico Nacional).

Forwards: Diego Valoyes (Talleres, Argentina), Falcao García (Rayo Vallecano, Spain), Jhon Jáder Durán (Aston Villa, England), Johan Carbonero (Racing Club, Argentina), Jorge Carrascal (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Rafael Santos Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany).