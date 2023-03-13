The new coach of South Korea, Jurgen Klinsmann, has kept the list of men who played at the World Cup practically intact for the upcoming friendlies of the Asian team with Colombia and Uruguay.

The call only includes two changes, both due to injury, compared to the 26 men who competed in Qatar. These are defenders Yoon Jong-gyu (Gimcheon Sangmu) and Hong Chul (Daegu), who have been replaced by Suwon Bluewings left-back Lee Ki-je and Scottish Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) indicated that the list of 26 footballers has remained practically unchanged because Klinsmann, who was appointed to the position on February 27 and arrived in the Asian country last week, has hardly had time to observe many players.

In fact, the German witnessed his first match in the K League yesterday, the clash between FC Seoul and Ulsan at the World Cup Stadium in the South Korean capital.

The 26 men named today will be available for the German coach’s debut on the South Korean bench against Colombia on March 24 in Ulsan and for the next friendly against Uruguay that will be played four days later in Seoul.

The list

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al-Shabab), Song Bum-keun (Shonan Bellmare) and Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan).

Defenders: Kim Min-jae (Naples), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-min (Daejeon), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan) , Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk) and Lee Ki-Je (Suwon Bluewings).

Media: Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk), Hwang In-beom (Olympiakos), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon) Sangmu), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Mallorca), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul) and Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk) ).

Attackers: Oh Hyeon-gyu (Celtic), Hwang Ui-jo (FC Seoul) and Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk).

EFE