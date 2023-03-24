Colombia Selection: see the unexpected in South Korea’s first goal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
South Korea’s Son Heung-min (L) comforts his teammate Hwang Hee-chan after the game against Mexico which they lost 1-2.
South Korea's Son Heung-min (L) comforts his teammate Hwang Hee-chan after the match against Mexico in which they lost 1-2.
It took less than fifteen minutes for Colombia to receive the first goal.
An error at the start allowed striker Heung-min Son to put South Korea ahead against the Colombian National Teamin the friendly match that is played this Friday in the city of Ulsan.
Johan Mojica, he Last from Colombia to touch the ball, he was left as the main target in the action.
Mojica’s mistake
The 11th minute of the commitment was passing when the pressure from the Korean team took its toll on Colombia’s start.
The winger Johan Mojica, currently in the Spanish Villareal, received the ball and chose to follow the play through the center of the field.
To his regret, before the ball reached Mateus Uribe, son appeared.
With Camilo Vargas out of his porch, there was no option for more.
