Friday, March 24, 2023
Colombia Selection: see the unexpected in South Korea’s first goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2023
in Sports
Colombia Selection: see the unexpected in South Korea’s first goal


Korea National Team

South Korea’s Son Heung-min (L) comforts his teammate Hwang Hee-chan after the game against Mexico which they lost 1-2.

South Korea's Son Heung-min (L) comforts his teammate Hwang Hee-chan after the match against Mexico in which they lost 1-2.

It took less than fifteen minutes for Colombia to receive the first goal.

An error at the start allowed striker Heung-min Son to put South Korea ahead against the Colombian National Teamin the friendly match that is played this Friday in the city of Ulsan.

Johan Mojica, he Last from Colombia to touch the ball, he was left as the main target in the action.

Mojica’s mistake

The team had a recovery day.

The 11th minute of the commitment was passing when the pressure from the Korean team took its toll on Colombia’s start.

The winger Johan Mojica, currently in the Spanish Villareal, received the ball and chose to follow the play through the center of the field.

To his regret, before the ball reached Mateus Uribe, son appeared.

With Camilo Vargas out of his porch, there was no option for more.

