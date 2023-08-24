The Colombian National Team already knows the dates of the matches against Uruguay, in Barranquilla, and Ecuador, in Quito, in days 3 and 4 of the qualifiers for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

Those games will be the revenge of what happened at the end of 2020, when two painful defeats (0-3 against the sky-blues at home and 6-1 against the Ecuadorians as visitors) triggered the departure of the Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz.

In the case of the duel against Uruguay, Colombia will return to the traditional time of 3:30 in the afternoon. The match, like all the ones that the team is going to play at home, will be in Barranquilla, on Thursday, October 12, this time, with an audience in the stands, unlike in 2020.

Meanwhile, the visit to Ecuador will be on October 17, at 6:30 in the afternoon, Colombia time, at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, in Quito, the same scenario of the 6-1 almost four years ago.

The Colombian National Team had one of the worst afternoons in its history in Quito. Photo: Cristian Alvarez / FCF

Times of dates 3 and 4 of the tie

All matches, in Colombian time:

date 3

October 12 °

Bolivia vs. Ecuador

3 p.m.

Stadium: Hernando Siles (La Paz)

Colombia vs. Uruguay

3:30 pm

Stadium: Roberto Melendez (Barranquilla)

Brazil vs. Venezuela

6:30 pm

Stadium: Arena Pantanal (Cuiabá)

Argentina vs. Paraguayan

7 p.m.

Stadium: Más Monumental (Buenos Aires)

Chile vs. Peru

7 p.m.

Stadium: Monumental (Santiago)

date 4

October the 17th

Venezuela vs. Chili

4 p.m.

Stadium: Monumental (Maturín)

Paraguay vs. bolivian

5:30 pm

Stadium: Antonio Aranda (Ciudad del Este)

Ecuador vs. Colombia

6:30 pm

Stadium: Rodrigo Paz Delgado (Quito)

Uruguay vs. Brazil

7 p.m.

Stadium: Centenario (Montevideo)

Peru vs. Argentina

9 p.m.

Stadium: National (Lima)

