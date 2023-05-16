Starting this Saturday, May 20, the ball will begin to roll in the Sub 20 world that will be held in Argentine territory and where the Colombian National Team details are being finalized for what will be their participation in the most important tournament of the category, organized by FIFA.

(It may be of interest to you: The Colombia U-20 team will have a new match prior to the World Cup).

It will be the eleventh presentation of the tricolor in a World Cup of the category, its first appearance in the championship organized by FIFA it was in the year 1985where big stars of the country burst in like René Higuita, John Jairo ‘la Turbina’ Tréllez, Wílmer Cabrera and Eduardo Niño.

Those directed by the technician Hector Cardenas they want to make history in the most important competition for youth teams and They will seek to improve that third place What did the team get? Reinaldo Rueda at the 2003 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

It’s time for you! 🆚Nigerian 🇳🇬

🗓️ Tuesday May 16

🕜 1:30 pm (COL time)

🏟️ October 20, Tristán Suárez

🏆 International Friendly Sub 20#TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/VSLgln928f – Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) May 15, 2023

Thinking of reaching the World Cup with a competitive rhythm, the Colombian National Team will play a friendly match against Nigeria This Tuesday, May 16, a duel that will allow coach Héctor Cárdenas to consolidate his game strategy and ‘refresh’ some tactical concepts.

Colombia’s calendar in the U-20 World Cup

The tricolor is located in Group C, one of the most complicated areas of the international competition, which they share with powers in the category such as Senegal and Japan, in addition to Israel that will try to surprise.

The Colombian National Team will make his official tournament debut against Israel next Sunday May 21 at the Único Diego Armando Maradona stadium, a game that will start at 1 in the afternoon, Colombian time, and It will be key in the aspirations of the coffee team.

In their second outing in Group C, the tricolor team will have an important challenge, since will measure their forces against the Japan team, one of the favorite teams to access the next round. The duel against the Japanese will take place this Wednesday May 24 from 2 in the afternoon, Colombian time.

(We recommend reading: Néstor Lorenzo asks for a Liga coach as a liaison with minor teams).

Closing their participation in the group stage, the National Team will face Senegal on May 27 in a match that could define the classification of the Cárdenas team to the next phase. The Único Diego Armando Maradona stadium will once again host the tricolor in a duel that will begin at 2 in the afternoon in Colombia.

Keep in mind that to follow the actions of the Colombian National Team in the U-20 World Cup in Argentina live, you can do so on the open signals of RCN and Caracol.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO