The cracks mark and will mark the greatest moments in the history of football. Examples? All! The Real Madrid of yesterday’s myth and today’s legend is called Di Stéfano and Cristiano, Hungary has the last name Puskás and when they say Brazil, they say Pele. The Netherlands (not the Netherlands, heh!) is synonymous with Cruyff. Argentina won their world titles with Kempes, Maradona and Messi as their flag, and always like that.

(Colombia National Team: see the great goals that excite fans 17 days after the tie).

Two and a half months ago Pep Guardiola, the most influential football coach of the last 15 years on the planet, was asked about the secret of his success: “The key was having Messi in the past and Haaland now. That is my success “I’m not kidding. Every coach who has succeeded is because he has had great players. A coach has never scored a goal”, he said with such simplicity and such certainty.

Thus, the greatest Colombia of all time, that of Brazil 2014, was for James, it hurts whoever it hurts. And nowthe Colombia that the 2026 World Cup qualifying round begins on September 7 must be the Selection of Luis Díaz.

The selection of Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez.

The 26-year-old striker from Guajiro is by far and without having to break his head, the best Colombian footballer of the momentthe most important, the one who competes at the highest level as a figure and scorer for the English giant Liverpool and who is in a great moment with two goals in the first two games of the Premier League.

We all know that Díaz is our biggest crack today, as we knew after his brutal Copa América in the midst of a pandemic, when with his magic and goals he led Colombia to third place. We also knew that he was in the last World Cup elimination in Qatar, but he did not weigh, he did not burst in the National Team, despite the fact that he exploded in fireworks with Liverpool.

Now is when Luis Díaz has to assume the responsibility of being the name and surname of the national team. And for that there is nothing better than giving him the captain’s armband of the National Team, above Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, the only other Colombian player in the world soccer elite (Inter Milan) and his 114 appearances with the Colombian shirt, second all-time to only injured goaltender David Ospina (127).

(The tragedy of the women’s World Cup: the details of the hard situation of Olga Carmona).

You have to give the tape to Díaz

To give Díaz the captain’s armband is to fill him with responsibility, it is to tell him to assume the reins of leadership, who guides with his talent and goals a team that is looking for one of the six and a half places (the seventh will go to the playoffs) that gives the tie that ten teams from South America will play. It is giving full confidence to his talent, his goals, his quality. If not now when?

As Francisco Maturana did when he gave the captain’s ribbon to Carlos Valderrama in the 1987 Copa América. He was their best player despite the fact that at that time there were other braver footballers who would speak more to referees, rivals and teammates like Leonel Álvarez or ‘Barrabás’ Gómez. That time there were other more experienced players like Nolberto Molina or Arnoldo Iguarán. Neither were they.

Pacho did not hesitate to give the captaincy to Valderrama. Thus he made him responsible, he compromised him, he equaled him to the level of Maradona. He gave Him the lead! He gave you the confidence!

Díaz, the most important of ours today, the one rightly praised by all of English football, must be given that and more: we must empower him. Lucho must be given the captain’s belt of the Colombian National Team.

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS EDITOR EL TIEMPO

@MelukLeCuenta

More news

He was the young promise of taekwondo who died in a serious accident in Villa de Leyva

The “most absurd penalty in the world” occurs in Colombia: video of the penalty is a trend