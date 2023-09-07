the midfielder Jorge Carrascal arrived this Wednesday in Barranquilla and he joined the concentration of the Colombian team to put himself, after a long wait, under the orders of the Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo.

With the arrival of Carrascal the group of 26 footballers was complete summoned for the two matches of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, against Venezuela and Chile.

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) reported through social networks that “our Colombian National Team has 26 concentrated players” and welcomed the 25-year-old midfielder from Dinamo Moscow.

Why did Carrascal arrive at the last minute in Barranquilla?

Changes in flight schedules complicated their movement after acting last Sunday for 30 minutes against Rostov on Don, a city located near the border with Ukraine, a country that is at war with Russia, which invaded it.

Carrascal barely managed to carry out some recovery work after his arrival, while his teammates finalize details for the duel this Thursday against Venezuela, on the first day of the Qualifiers.

During Lorenzo’s management, who will lead his first official match against the red wine, Carrascal participated in friendlies against Mexico, Guatemala, Japan, Korea, Germany and Iraq.

Besides, became an interesting alternative for the Colombian National Team in the creation zone, where this time the coaching staff will be able to count on James Rodríguez (São Paulo) and Juan Fernando Quintero (Racing Club), as well as Richard Ríos (Palmeiras).

After the arrival, at dawn on Tuesday, of Luis Díaz, from Liverpool, and Jhon Arias, from Fluminense, the coffee growers began work that day with 25 players and an agenda that included recovery and activation in the morning hours, while that, in the afternoon, they did strengthening work and “jumped to the training field to carry out specific exercises, stipulated by the coaching staff.”

To lower the curtain on their preparation, the National Team stipulated one last training session at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, where they will begin their journey towards the 2026 World Cup, which will be held jointly in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Will Carrascal play against Venezuela?

After the difficulties to join the concentration of the Colombian National Team in Barranquilla, Jorge Carrascal could be reserved for the duel against Venezuelabecause he did not have training on a par with his teammates in these last two days.

Néstor Lorenzo spoke about the issue at a press conference and said that the decision to put him on the field will be made tomorrow after seeing him in training prior to the match.

“We just met Jorge on the bus, it’s not ideal. On the plane they made him get off, wait… it was traumatic, we’re going to evaluate him with the medical staff to see what he’s for,” explained the coach.

Colombia meets Venezuela this Thursday at 6 in the afternoon. See also HRW warns of the "alarming setback" of human rights in Latin America

SPORTS

With information from Efe

