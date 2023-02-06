Monday, February 6, 2023
Colombia Selection: confirmed the rivals on the next Fifa date

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in Sports
Radamel Falcao Garcia

Radamel Falcao Garcia

Photo:

Andrés Kudacki. AFP

Radamel Falcao Garcia

The games will be played in Asia.

The Colombian Football Federation confirmed, this Monday, that the Senior National Team will play two games on the Asian continent, as part of the date Fifa of the month of March.

“The Sports Department of the Colombian Football Federation confirmed this Monday that the Colombian National Team for the Elderly will visit Asiato play two friendly matches on the Fifade date of March,” the statement said.

(Dibu Martínez, ‘condemned’: unusual mistake for which he is criticized in England)
Colombia comes from drawing 0-0 with USA, in a friendly match and that was not part of a Fifa date, a commitment played in CaliforniaUSA

“Those led by Nestor Lawrencethey will have as rivals their similar Korea on March 24 and four days later, they will do the same in front of Japanas part of the preparation that is planned to face the start of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The time and venue of the first commitment is yet to be confirmed,” the entity commented.

The programing

March 24th
Korea vs Colombia
Stadium: To be defined
Time: To be defined

28th March
Japan vs Colombia
Stadium: Yodoko Sakura Stadium (Osaka)
Time: 7:20 pm (Local Time)

Sports

