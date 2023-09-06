This Thursday, September 7, the continent vibrates again with the start of the South American qualifiers, where the Colombian National Team He will debut against his counterpart from Venezuela at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla stadium.

Javier Fernández will once again narrate the National Team in playoffs

In recent days, it was announced that the RCN network will broadcast the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup for the first time. This news was accompanied by the return of Javier Fernández to the narrations of the matches of the Colombian National Team in the Conmebol competition .

Since his departure from Caracol, the narrator from Cali had not been able to shout the goals of the ‘tricolor’ in the South American qualifiers.

In fact, Javier Fernandez He was in a trial with Caracol for the “you calm down” and other phrases, because the television company registered that and other phrases in his name, after his departure from the channel.

The trial took place after “the goal singer” left Caracol Televisión and was introduced as the new narrator in the Win Sports broadcasts.

Are you going to use all the phrases, including the “you calm down” that you couldn’t say before when you left Caracol?



After the litigation, justice gave us the phrases because they are all registered, but above all that of ‘tú calm’ that has become an insignia in the Colombian Selection. We will use it because it is part of the DNA of transmissions.

What other phrases are yours, are you going to use and will they stay in your record?



Even before Caracol registered them, I already had them registered, only they recorded them written in another way to see if it is possible, but justice decided that it was a single sentence and that it belonged to me.

The one of the goal is very important, the one of ‘how did you hit him?’, is also an iconic phrase. Another is the ‘Bye dad’, a phrase that is soccer and that is used by the players. He ‘cry dad’ It is one that is used almost always and only in the Colombian National Team so as not to hurt sensibilities at the local level.

When did you leave Caracol and when did you join RCN?



I left Caracol in January 2019, after the South American U-20 where the National Team beat Chile at the last minute. In April I entered Win and RCN immediately afterwards.

