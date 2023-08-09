Catalina Usme knocked down the wall of Jamaica and put Colombia face to face with England in the quarterfinals (1-0), which will also include France after beating Morocco and ending the dream of the rookie who sinned as a first-timer (4-0).

These are the headlines of the last day of the round of 16 of the Australia and New Zealand World Cup.

The analysis

A goal by Catalina Usme allowed Colombia to qualify for the first time in the quarterfinals of a women’s World Cup after beating the wall of Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesday in Melbourne.

The first 15 minutes Jamaica pressed to hinder the exit of the coffee pots with the intention of hunting a ball near the goal defended by Catherine Perez.

England comes from liquidating Nigeria in the penalty shootout and will face Colombia for a place in the semifinal.

The English press has already begun to analyze their rival and warn that the game will not be as easy as it seems.

praise

“It may seem inconsequential, but don’t be fooled. England know Colombia is coming in the quarter-finals and when it came out who the opponent was that sounded like the noise made by enthusiastic, optimistic Argentina fans at every men’s World Cup.” says the journalist Ian Herbert of the Daily Mail.

He added: “Vamos Colombia,’ the song says. Tonight, we’re going to win. ‘Vamos Colombia. We’re going to win tonight.’ When they found him on Tuesday, the Jamaican players couldn’t hear each other yelling on the field.” .

Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo, figures from Colombia.

and the concierge Becky Spencer It is clear to him: “We just had to wait for the message we were trying to send to our teammates to get there.”

Herbert goes on to point out that “the main challenge for the players of Sarah Wiegman at the cavernous Stadium Australia it will be the quick and agile players they will need their composure against on Saturday. The most outstanding of them during this victory over Jamaica was Linda Caicedo, 18, of Real Madrid, whose skill and vision on the ball put her on another level than anyone else on the pitch,” she recounted.

“Give Caicedo space in the sector on the left and he can inflict serious damage, that was clear, although his influence was not as great as when he was helping to eliminate the Germans,” he said.

Linda Caicedo (18), in action against Jamaica.

The journalist sentences his analysis with more praise for Caicedo, the insignia of the Colombian National Team.

“Caicedo is given free rein and he doesn’t show much desire to go back. That could give England space. But he showed with his goal against Germany what it can offer,” he said.

