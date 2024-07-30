The third match of the Colombian women’s team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is the highlight of the national athletes’ participation this Wednesday, July 31. In addition to the ‘powerpuff girls’, other national athletes will be in competition.

The Colombian women’s team will play for its qualification to the quarter-finals of the Olympic women’s soccer against its Canadian counterpart. If the ‘tricolor’ team defeats or draws against the North Americans, they will secure their passage to the next phase.

Queen Saray, Colombian athlete

Colombia is coming off a 2-0 win over New Zealand and is leading Group A.

However, the team led by coach Angelo Marsiglia received some terrible news in the hours before the crucial game: forward Mayra Ramirez, who was rightly expelled in the first game against the locals, must pay one more date of suspension.

Despite the absence of the Chelsea striker from England, Colombia played better against the New Zealanders than against the French, in a game that ended 3-2.

In BMX freestyle, the cyclist born in Buga, Valle del Cauca, will compete. Queen Saray Villegas, who qualified this Tuesday for the next round of this discipline,

In boxing, Angie Valdés will face Irish Kellie Harrigton in the 60 kg category in the quarter-finals, while Yilmar González, in the 57 kg category, will face Japanese Harada Shudai in the round of 16.

Triathlon, in doubt

Antioquian Maria Carolina Velásquez will participate in the triathlon, a circuit of swimming, cycling and athletics that will take place in Paris. However, due to the pollution conditions of the Seine River, where the swimming section would take place, the issue of what to do with this competition is being analyzed.

Velásquez won the gold medal at San Salvador 2023, silver at Santiago 2023 and silver at the Wollongong 2024 Triathlon World Cup.

Colombian timetables

Triathlon: Maria Carolina Velasquez: 1:00 a.m.

BMX Freestyle: Queen Saray Villegas: 6:10 am

Women’s Soccer Colombia vs. Canada: 2:00 p.m.}

Boxing: Angie Valdes: 10:54 am

Boxing: Yilmar Gonzalez: 1:16 pm

Where to see Colombians?

The RCN and Caracol channels broadcast the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, especially the competitions in which Colombian athletes participate.

Claro Sports offers full coverage of the Olympic Games with 19 hours of daily content on the four channels that are enabled in Claro TV (1502, 1503, 1504, 1505 in HD, and 502, 503, 504 and 505, in SD), as well as on its YouTube channel, on the website https://www.clarosports.com/ and in the Mi Claro app.

