Very little is known about the LGTBI victims of the armed conflict in Colombia. There are no official figures and human rights organizations are making an effort beyond their means to compile a registry of the people who died and were disappeared in the middle of the war. Colombia Diversa is one of them. In 2008 he began to investigate those invisible victims, for whom no one had ever cared. “In what way were LGTBI people persecuted by armed groups” was the initial question, says María Susana Peralta, a lawyer for Colombia Diversa, which this week is launching in Bogotá the first memory repository of LGTBI people in the midst of the armed conflict. It will be a web page with the stories of the victims.

“It is not enough to know that LGTBI people were persecuted by the armed actors during the conflict, it is also necessary to talk about the love that made the difference, the dignity with which they resisted and of life after the war for those who managed to survivePeralta says.

Throughout the country there are cases of violence against this population, but in a few cases justice has been sought. “When we learned of their stories, many were already registered in the victim registers, but for other reasons, such as displacement.” There was a lot of silence about how the war had affected them because of their sexual orientation. “Nobody had ever asked them what they had experienced, the violence against them had normalized,” says the lawyer, who accompanied the process from the beginning. This Friday is the launch of the project that brings together 30 stories of LGTBI victims and survivors of the conflict.

“It is a commitment to non-discrimination. At Colombia Diversa we believe that we can achieve favorable judicial decisions, but they do not always translate into a society that discriminates less”, says the lawyer. The initiative tries to bring Colombians closer to a reality that they themselves have refused to recognize. “They were victims that no one was going to claim. Were the fagotsthe transvestites, the machorras, the people that this society has always wanted to expel.

The Army and the illegal armed groups acted against the LGTBI population alike. The paramilitaries were more macabre in their crimes, but their deaths served them all for the model of society they sought. “It was a much crueler violence and much closer to the body, precisely because what it intends to sanction is sexuality.”

The investigation documented cases in which families handed over their children to the military or to the guerrillas so that the troops would turn them into “real men” and others in which LGTBI people were forced to do forced labor or were stoned if they left their homes. . “The discrimination they suffered in the war is very clear,” says the Colombia Diversa lawyer, who highlights the progress made in legal matters to clarify these crimes, but questions the lack of reparation.

With the Justice and Peace Law, in very specific cases, paramilitaries have been accused of violence due to prejudice, but the sentences that exist have not translated into reparation for the victims, claims Peralta. “Colombia’s problem is that it does not comply with existing regulations; the ombudsmen, the Ombudsman and local governments must work for the inclusion of this population. Now, with the new government, where there is political support, greater support would be expected. Colombia is about to have its first national action plan and it is the opportunity to include a specific look at the risk of being an LGTBI person in this country”, concludes the lawyer.

