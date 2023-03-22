Colombia secures three bronzes in the Women’s Boxing World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ingrit Valencia celebrates her gold at the Bolivarian Games.
Raúl Arboleda. AFP
Ingrit Valencia, Camila Camilo and Yeni Arias shine in India.
Camila Camilo, Yeni Arias and Ingrit Valencia won their fights this Wednesday and secured the first three bronze medals for Colombia in the Women’s Boxing World Cup, which takes place in New Delhi, India.
Colombia shines in India
Camila Camilo
First thing this Wednesday, Camila Camilo (63 kg) defeated Wen Su Chingfrom Taipei, in the 63 kilogram category, by points 4-1.
Two judges scored 30-27 for Camila and two others, 29-28. The one who saw her lose scored 29-28.
The Russian Nataliya Sychugeva will be the Colombian’s rival this Thursday, in the semifinals. Left-footed, technical and as tall as Camilo, the Russian beat Khadichabonu Abduhaeva (Uzbekistan) on points on Wednesday.
ingrit valencia
Ingrit Valencia gave Colombia the second bronze medal. The captain of the national team beat Giordana Sorrentino of Italy 4-1 in the 50 kilogram category.
In her case, this Thursday she will face the local Zareen Nikhat, winner of the Thai Chuthamat Raksat.
Yeni Arias
In the third shift of the day this Wednesday, Yeni Arias defeated. The woman from Cauca defeated the Kazakh Zhaina Shekeroekova by decision (3-0), in the 54 kilogram category.
Yeni Arias (54 kilograms) gives Colombia the third bronze medal in the women’s boxing world championship in India. She won a decision over Kazakh Zhaina Shekeroekova.
— Estewil Quesada (@EstewilQ) March 22, 2023
SPORTS
*With information from Estewil Quesada, Caribbean editor of EL TIEMPO.
