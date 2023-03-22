Thursday, March 23, 2023
Colombia secures three bronzes in the Women’s Boxing World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 22, 2023
in Sports
Colombia secures three bronzes in the Women's Boxing World Cup


ingrit valencia

Ingrit Valencia celebrates her gold at the Bolivarian Games.

Photo:

Raúl Arboleda. AFP

Ingrit Valencia celebrates her gold at the Bolivarian Games.

Ingrit Valencia, Camila Camilo and Yeni Arias shine in India.

Camila Camilo, Yeni Arias and Ingrit Valencia won their fights this Wednesday and secured the first three bronze medals for Colombia in the Women’s Boxing World Cup, which takes place in New Delhi, India.

Colombia shines in India

Photo:

Colombian Olympic Committee

Camila Camilo

First thing this Wednesday, Camila Camilo (63 kg) defeated Wen Su Chingfrom Taipei, in the 63 kilogram category, by points 4-1.

Two judges scored 30-27 for Camila and two others, 29-28. The one who saw her lose scored 29-28.

The Russian Nataliya Sychugeva will be the Colombian’s rival this Thursday, in the semifinals. Left-footed, technical and as tall as Camilo, the Russian beat Khadichabonu Abduhaeva (Uzbekistan) on points on Wednesday.

ingrit valencia

Ingrit Valencia gave Colombia the second bronze medal. The captain of the national team beat Giordana Sorrentino of Italy 4-1 in the 50 kilogram category.

In her case, this Thursday she will face the local Zareen Nikhat, winner of the Thai Chuthamat Raksat.

Yeni Arias

In the third shift of the day this Wednesday, Yeni Arias defeated. The woman from Cauca defeated the Kazakh Zhaina Shekeroekova by decision (3-0), in the 54 kilogram category.

More news

SPORTS
*With information from Estewil Quesada, Caribbean editor of EL TIEMPO.

