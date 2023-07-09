This Saturday ends Central American and Caribbean Games 2023 in San Salvador and Colombia achieved second place in the medal table early.

Colombia, finally, managed to stay in second place. In the absence of two percent of the gold medals to deliver, the distance between the medals became unattainable for Cuba, which was definitively left with third place in the jousting.

the medals

There were 24 medals that Colombia won this Friday, leaving its second place in the games ready.

The national team has 86 golds, 90 silvers and 63 bronzes, compared to 74 for Cuba, which completed its tally with 58 silvers and 62 bronzes. The games were won by Mexico, which reached 142 golds, 106 silvers, and 99 bronzes.

The harvest began very early with the 1-2 in the BMX, in the women’s branch, where the multiple world champion and triple Olympic medalist, Mariana Pajon Londoño, hung the gold by dominating in the three sleeves, always arriving in first place and escorted by her compatriot Gabriela Bollewho was left with the silver medal.

In the male branch, the winner was also Colombian. Diego Arboleda he dominated in the final race to take first place.

In speed skating, in the road modality, with two gold medals from Geiny Pájaro, in 100 meter lanes and around the circuit, and one from Andrés Jiménez, around the circuit, so that both are the Colombian multi-medalists in the games.

more medals

On the other hand, the Colombian golfer María José Marín won the gold medal in the women’s individual modality of the golf tournament. In the field of the El Encanto club, she with total superiority over her rivals, by signing a final card of 205 impacts, 11 under par for the field and 14 strokes difference over the Puerto Rican María Torres.

Likewise, Colombia was crowned beach soccer champion at the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, after an exciting final against the local team, El Salvador. With a final score of 7-4 in favor of the Colombians, the team took the gold.

Already in athletics, Carlos Sanmartín overcame a fall two laps from the end, to take the gold medal in the 3000 meter hurdles test, setting a time of 8:50.15.

good closing

In the same test, but in the women’s branch, Stefany López took bronze with a time of 10:27.20.

Katherine Castillo, on the other hand, was a silver medalist in the pole vault, achieving a figure of 4.30 meters, tied with the Cuban Aslín Quiala.

In archery, the duo made up of Sara López and Sebastián Arenas beat the Salvadorans Roberto Hernández and Sofía Paiz in the final.

On the other hand, in the men’s branch, the national athlete Jagdeep Singh won the bronze medal, after being surpassed by Jean Pizarro from Puerto Rico.

🎾 With three gold and three silver medals, the Colombian field tennis team became absolute champion of the discipline in the Central American and Caribbean Games #SanSalvador2023 🇸🇻 🥇 Female Individual: María Herazo🧵 pic.twitter.com/3mypExL7mB — COL Olympic Committee (@OlimpicoCol) July 8, 2023

Sara López was awarded the bronze medal in the women’s individual branch, after losing to the Mexican Dafne Quintero in the semifinals.

The mixed triathlon relay gave Colombia a new silver medal. The team made up of Carolina Velásquez, Diana Castillo, Hugo Ruiz and Brian Moya completed the relay course with a time of one hour, 40 minutes and 24 seconds.

In road cycling, Miguel Ángel López finished second in the road race, after a long competition in which the heat was the protagonist. It was the second medal for López, after the gold in the individual time trial.

In karate, Juan Fernández left his mark by obtaining the silver medal in the -60 kilos category, demonstrating his skill and technique in each of his fights. On the other hand, Hernán Amaya shone in the individual kata modality and took the silver medal.

In the -50 kilos weight category, both Jasé Ramírez and Sofía Cárdenas took the bronze medal, showing an excellent performance in their bouts. Geraldine Peña, for her part, obtained the bronze medal in the -55 kilos category, demonstrating her talent and determination in each confrontation.

In the individual kata modality, Valentina Zapata stood out and secured the bronze medal, demonstrating her skill in kata techniques and movements. In addition, Wendy Mosquera stood out in the -68 kilos category, also taking a bronze medal and consolidating her position among the best karate fighters in the region.

The Colombian Mónica Hincapié was awarded the bronze medal in speed canoeing. In the 500 meter individual kayak event, the Colombian finished in third position with a time of 2:11.99.

This Saturday, on the last day of the games, Colombia will seek medals in karate, mountain biking and will play the bronze medal in the volleyball arena.

