Colombia, second defeat in the volleyball Pre-Olympic

Colombia Volleyball Team.
Mauricio Moreno. TIME
Colombia Volleyball Team.
They lost 3-1 with the German team.
The Colombia volleyball team female lost in her second start in the Pre-Olympic which is disputed in Lodz, Poland, this time with Germany, 3-1.
Those directed by the Brazilian Antonio Rizola They fell in four sets and with partial scores 23-25, 28-26, 25-19 and 25-14.
Hard battle
In the first outing of the National Team, Colombia lost 3-0 with the United States, 12-25, 12-25 and 13-25, in a relatively easy match for the Americans.
Colombia came to the Pre-Olympic to join group C and alongside powers such as United States (2 in the ranking), Italy (6) Poland (7), Germany (12), Thailand (14), Slovenia (25) and Republic of Korea (36).
The first two sextets of the three series will go directly to Paris and the rest will wait to see how the ranks move in order to obtain one of the 12 places for the Olympics.
Colombia’s third game will be on Tuesday and they will face the local team, Poland, at 10:30 in the morning, Colombian time.
