Colombia scores points in Chile: the keys to the tie

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia National Team.
Colombia selection.
They tied on matchday 2 of the World Cup qualifiers.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian National Team achieved an important draw during its visit to Chile on date 2 of the 2026 World Cup qualifier. These are the five key moments of the commitment that allows the National Team to reach 4 points in the table.
The team did not look as expected
Colombia repeated the lineup that beat Venezuela well in the second half, with Carrascal for Cuadrado. But from the beginning of the game he showed a tangled game, without clarity. It was not the aggressive team that was expected, it did not take advantage of the spaces. It was erratic.
Vargas was the savior
In the midst of Colombia’s offensive confusion, Chile took advantage of the spaces it found, especially on the wings and in the air. It was not a devastating team, but it created its options and there goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was decisive in saving his goal with saves.
Carrascal was not the key man
Unlike what happened against Venezuela, Carrascal was not the determining player, beyond some important deep passes: he was intermittent. Arias and Díaz did not shine either. So Colombia did not have a player to clear the way. A brain was missing.
Double ’10’: James and Quintero, together
The coach decided to keep the team starting the second half, but quickly reconsidered. His idea was to bring James together with Quintero. However, that partnership did not matter. James, alone, was clearer. Colombia ended up with many men in attack, but without depth.
Blessed VAR
In the midst of the difficulty of the match, Colombia was saved from defeat when the VAR ruled that the Chilean goal in the second half was narrowly offside. That action would have been fatal for the team looking to untangle its offensive problems. The goal was well disallowed.
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
@PabloRomeroET
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #scores #points #Chile #keys #tie
Leave a Reply