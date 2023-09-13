Colombia scores points in Chile: the keys to the tie

The Colombian National Team achieved an important draw during its visit to Chile on date 2 of the 2026 World Cup qualifier. These are the five key moments of the commitment that allows the National Team to reach 4 points in the table.

The team did not look as expected

Colombia repeated the lineup that beat Venezuela well in the second half, with Carrascal for Cuadrado. But from the beginning of the game he showed a tangled game, without clarity. It was not the aggressive team that was expected, it did not take advantage of the spaces. It was erratic.

Vargas was the savior

In the midst of Colombia’s offensive confusion, Chile took advantage of the spaces it found, especially on the wings and in the air. It was not a devastating team, but it created its options and there goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was decisive in saving his goal with saves.

Carrascal was not the key man

Unlike what happened against Venezuela, Carrascal was not the determining player, beyond some important deep passes: he was intermittent. Arias and Díaz did not shine either. So Colombia did not have a player to clear the way. A brain was missing.

Double ’10’: James and Quintero, together

The coach decided to keep the team starting the second half, but quickly reconsidered. His idea was to bring James together with Quintero. However, that partnership did not matter. James, alone, was clearer. Colombia ended up with many men in attack, but without depth.

Blessed VAR



In the midst of the difficulty of the match, Colombia was saved from defeat when the VAR ruled that the Chilean goal in the second half was narrowly offside. That action would have been fatal for the team looking to untangle its offensive problems. The goal was well disallowed.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

