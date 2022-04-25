A street in Bogotá on January 7, when Colombia was facing the fourth wave of infections. Luisa González (Reuters)

The use of masks in closed spaces will finally cease to be mandatory in Colombia. From next Sunday, most of the restrictions imposed to overcome the coronavirus pandemic in a country that has reached high levels of vaccination become a bitter memory, although with some exceptions. For example, the use of face masks in school classrooms is maintained, which has generated controversy after the expected announcement made this Monday by President Iván Duque. The Government had already lifted the obligation to wear masks in open spaces since February.

“As of May 1, the mandatory use of the mask in closed spaces will be withdrawn with the exception of health services, nursing homes, transportation and closed spaces within educational facilities,” the president explained to the first time this Monday in a statement from the Casa de Nariño, the Government Palace. The measure is contemplated for all municipalities that have vaccinated at least 70% of the population, and 40% with the booster dose. 83% of Colombians have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 70% the full schedule. In a country with nearly 50 million inhabitants, more than 11 million already have a booster dose.

Nor will it be necessary from now on to present a vaccination certificate to enter massive events or closed spaces such as shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas or sporting events. As part of this push to make the strictest measures more flexible, travelers who wish to enter the country will continue to be asked for a vaccination card, but those who do not have it will be able to enter with a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours or an antigen test. made in the last 48 hours.

The mandatory nature of masks in schools has been a sticking point. Various sectors have pointed out the emotional and learning consequences that harm the well-being of children. The Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, has had to go out and explain that the decision is only for closed spaces such as classrooms, and that it is also due to the current peak of respiratory diseases that the country is going through in the middle of the rainy season. “The Epidemiological Committee evaluated the issue, and considered that we may have situations in which there may be an increase in respiratory infection, which can be masked by covid-19 in children, mainly,” said the official.

The Executive has insistently vindicated the results of the immunization campaign, added to the economic reactivation. As a starting point, the country had a solid vaccination history, with no major adverse movements, and one of the largest programs in the region. The Duque government chose to combine a multilateral strategy with several bilateral negotiations with pharmaceutical companies, whose details it only gave dropper, shielded by confidentiality agreements. At times a feeling of backwardness was installed compared to other countries in the region that has been overcome. When the rate of vaccination began to decline, the authorities decided to require citizens to be vaccinated to enter restaurants and entertainment venues, a strategy that is now coming to an end.

Colombia faced the fourth wave of infections in the first quarter of this year, caused by the omicron variant, and since then the indicators of the health crisis have been improving. Last Wednesday, the authorities reported a single death from covid, the lowest figure since the first fatality was recorded, in March 2020. In the accumulated balance, the official figures are close to 140,000 deaths related to covid-19 throughout the entire pandemic.

