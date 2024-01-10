The Fifa Disciplinary Committee sanctioned the teams of Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay with the partial closure of the field in their next match.due to incidents in the qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup played since last September.

Fifa confirmed this Wednesday the decisions of its disciplinary body, which also include financial fines for these four teams, as well as for the teams of Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru.

In the case of Colombia, the most important sanction has to do with a public restriction for the next match in Barranquilla.

(Also: Argentina, out of the Copa América?: possible Fifa sanction for Javier Milei).

Fifa sanctions Colombia for the next qualifying game

Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

In Fifa's decision, it was determined that Argentina will have to close at least 50% of its stadium seats in its next match and pay a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs, which will invest in an anti-discrimination plan, and another of 20,000. A penalty of more than 50,000 francs for six months will also be conditional on compliance with the aforementioned plan.

Fifa imposed these sanctions for the delay in the match against Ecuador in September and the discriminatory behavior of its fans, in addition to the field invasion against Uruguay and the lack of order within the stadium and/or surroundings against Brazil in November.

Chile will also have to close its field at 50% in its next match due to the discriminatory behavior of its fans and the delay against Colombia in September and against Peru in October; in addition to paying a fine of 80,000 Swiss francs to invest in an anti-discrimination plan.

(You can read: Millonarios wins the bid for Wuilker Faríñez: the National track disappears).

Failure to comply with this plan within six months will mean another fine (50,000 Swiss francs) for Chile, which will have to pay an additional 5,000 francs for misconduct by its team (5 individual sanctions) in the match against Uruguay in September.

Colombia, for its part, was not spared from the sanctions. The National Team will play its next match with the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla partially closed, at least 25% of its seatsand received a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs, to invest in an anti-discrimination plan, for delay in the clash against Chile and “the discriminatory attitude of its fans”, according to the entity, on September 12, at the Monumental David Arellano stadium .

In addition, the Fifa Disciplinary Commission in turn imposed a fine of 500 francs for throwing objects and also delaying the duel with Uruguay in October, and another fine of 50,000 Swiss francs, conditional on complying with the aforementioned plan within a period of time. of six months.

The sanction of the restriction of the public, by calendar, would correspond to the duel that Colombia will have against Argentina in Barranquillanext September 10.

(Be sure to read: Colombia National Team: when does it play again and what is the 2024 calendar like?).

Other punishments in Conmebol

Uruguay will be the other team that must close the field in its next match (at least 25%) and pay a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs, directed towards an anti-discrimination plan, for delays against Colombia and Brazil and discriminatory behavior of his followers against Argentina. Failure to comply with the plan within six months would lead to another penalty of 50,000 more francs.

The other Fifa sanctions affect Brazil, with fines of 5,000 Swiss francs for delay and pitch invasion in the match against Bolivia in September; 15,000 for team misconduct (5 individual sanctions) against Uruguay in October and 50,000 for not guaranteeing order in the stadium and surroundings against Argentina in November.



Bolivia was also fined 5,000 Swiss francs for team misconduct (5 individual sanctions) in the match against Paraguay in October; Ecuador with 5,000 for a field invasion against Uruguay in September; Paraguay with 4,000 for throwing objects against Colombia in November and Peru with 7,500 for field invasion against Argentina in October and 10,00 for delay against Bolivia in November.

In the players section, the Disciplinary Commission sanctioned the Chilean with two games Victor Mendez and to the Paraguayan Robert Rojas, both sent off in the match between their national teams in November; to Bolivian Roberto Carlos Fernandezsent off against Argentina in September, and the Brazilian Joelinton Cassiowho also saw the red against the albiceleste last November.

Colombia vs. Chile: this was the match for which Fifa's toughest sanction came

In that game, Colombia was not found. Camilo Vargas was the great figure. The match ended 0-0. Relive the analysis of the journalists from the Sports section of EL TIEMPO in the video below.

LAST NEWS

*With EFE

More news