The Colombia selection women lost in their last match of the Volleyball pre-Olympic that is played in Lodz, Poland1-3 with Thailand.

Those directed by the Brazilian Antonio Rizolathey only won one match in the competition by winning 3-2 over South Koreain a close match.

Far from the level

This Sunday, the Colombians lost with partial scores 19-25, 25-20, 23-25 ​​and 26-28, in a match that was not the best

The National Team has had problems bringing a competitive team, as before the coach’s trip to European territory.

“They are very strong rivals, but we have prepared ourselves for the party. They are further ahead than us, but I have a competitive team,” Rizola said.

And he added: “We had a year in which we hardly played two tournaments with the full team. Several of them came from the tournaments in which they play injured. That is why we anticipate a promotion of players who have been pushing hard.”

Colombia came to the Pre-Olympic to be part of group C and alongside powers such as the United States (2nd in the ranking), Italy (6) Poland (7), Germany (12)Thailand (14), Slovenia (25) and Republic of Korea (36).

The first two sextets of the three series will go directly to Paris and the rest will wait to see how the rankings move in order to obtain one of the 12 places for the Olympics.

Colombia fell 3-0 to the United States and was then defeated by Germany, 3-1. They lost to Poland 3-0 and to Italy by the same score.

