Colombia went out for 45 minutes and Italy took advantage of it. The team led by Héctor Cárdenas said goodbye to the U-20 World Cup this Saturday, losing 3-1 in San Juan in his weakest game of the tournament, in which he made many defensive errors and lacked spark up front.

The first half of Colombia was forgotten. Every time the ball rose more than a meter from the floor, the headaches began. Literally. And the goalkeeper Luis Marquines, who at many times in the World Cup had been the team’s savior, this time he couldn’t do anything.

There were barely nine minutes into the game when, on a Tommaso Baldanzi corner kick, Cesare Casadei, the World Cup goalscorer, got up to head in and leave Marquines without a chance, that was left halfway, and a defense that scored terribly badly.

In addition to the defensive problems, which multiplied this evening in San Juan, other failures were added that seemed to have been overcome, such as the individualism of Yaser Asprilla and Alexis Castillo Manyoma, the errors of Edier Ocampo at the start and the good mark of the Italian back.



The second Italian goal, at 38 minutes, came by the same route and with the same interpreters, but with a change of role: Casadei headed the ball down after a cross from the right and Baldanzi reached the other post to finish off, amid the passivity of the defence.

The Colombian coach, Héctor Cárdenas, changed the entire right wing: he took out Ocampo and Manyoma and brought in Devan Tanton and Daniel Luna. But the earthquake of the first half had an aftershock on the other side, through which it came, before the first minute of the second half was up, the 3-0 score for Italy: Baldanzi entered from the right, reached the line, touched behind and in a corner of the small area, Francesco Espósito finished off with a cue and turned the victory, partially, into a win.

It should be noted that Colombia reacted quickly to prevent Italy from taking them ahead. Three minutes after Espósito’s great goal, Jhojan Torres grabbed a ball on the edge of the area and hit it hard: he hit the post and entered. And the team began to have a little more arrival, so that, at least, the optical illusion remained that the three-goal difference was too wide. Even the one with two goals.

Cárdenas risked. What was wrong with him? He took out Torres, kept only one brand midfielder, Gustavo Puerta, and brought in a second striker, Jorge Cabezas Hurtado. But the change did not work for him, because the team lost the ball. So, shortly after, Tomás Ángel left the field and another midfielder, Juan Andrés Castilla, entered.

The Italians continued to threaten and every time they raised the ball they brought out the rosaries in the players’ houses, due to the ease with which they attacked. They lacked precision to increase the score.

In the very long replacement given by the referee, 10 minutes, Cárdenas made the last attempt to, at least, discount: he took out Óscar Cortés, well controlled by the Italians, and bet on him not to attack on the wings, but on the center, with the entry of Miguel Monsalve. There were a couple of approximations, but nothing more.

The illusion of returning to a semifinal of a U-20 World Cup ended abruptly. This time there were no saviors, neither behind nor ahead. Italy won well and Colombia is packing its bags for home.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

