After the controversial meeting between Brazil and Colombia, the coffee growers issued a statement calling for the suspension of Nestor Pitana. The referee was a direct protagonist in the victory of the locals.
Colombia was leading 1-0 until 32 minutes of the second half. There, with a rebound in Nestor Pitana that gave an advantage before the quietness of the coffee growers, Brazil reached the tie. From this situation came a massive protest from coffee growers, who did not understand why the referee let the play continue instead of stopping the actions with a land bounce.
After the match, which finally ended in victory for Brazil 2-1 in the last play, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) He asked Conmebol to sanction the Argentine referee for confusing his players. In any case, the Copa América authorities ignored it.
Conmebol explained the following: “Pitana’s decision is within the rules of the game, the play is not included in any of the three situations that would have forced the game to stop and restart with a land bounce“.
All against Pitana! The best memes after the controversial victory of Brazil against Colombia
All against Pitana! The best memes after the controversial victory of Brazil against Colombia
Brazil-Colombia: date, time, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Brazil-Colombia: date, time, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
The funny cross between Vidal and Suárez at the end of the game: “You hit me in the one over there … are you okay?”
Vidal and Suárez are friends after meeting at FC Barcelona, but yesterday they were rivals with their national teams. At the end of the game they got together to talk.
What do the regulations say to do if the ball hits the referee during a match?
The IFAB modified the regulations in 2019 and since then the referees are not considered as near-rebound posts.
For its part, Colombia argued: “From the VAR they even indicated to the referee that the pass of the Brazilian player that bounced off the referee was going to be received by a Colombian. However, the central judge and the VAR referees decided to omit the application of Law 9 of the game rules., directly affecting the outcome of the match “.
“We stand still because the rule is that if you hit the referee, it is repeated. It is unfortunate. Pitana did not know what to do, she was between a rock and a hard place“added Juan Guillermo Cuadrado after the meeting. The truth is that Pitana will not be suspended ex officio and they have seen with good eyes his performance on Thursday.
Leave a Reply