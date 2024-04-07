Colombia formally requested this Saturday (6) that Honduras, which holds the presidency pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), convene an extraordinary meeting of the organization to address Ecuador's possible violation of the Vienna Convention by forcing entry into the Mexican Embassy in Quito. on Friday night (5).

“In view of the situation that occurred at the Mexican Embassy in Quito, Colombia formally requested Honduras, president pro tempore of Celac, to convene an extraordinary meeting to deal with this serious matter related to the violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations”, informed the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The request was made after Ecuadorian police entered the Mexican Embassy to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, to whom the Mexican government had granted political asylum.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated that he considers that there was a violation of the Vienna Convention that governs diplomatic relations and also of “Mexico's sovereignty in Ecuador”.

And he anticipated that Colombia would intercede before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to request “precautionary measures in favor of Jorge Glas, whose right to asylum was barbarously violated” and would also request an “emergency” meeting of the Organization of American States ( OAS) and Celac.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced the formal severing of diplomatic relations with Ecuador, considering the invasion of the embassy in Quito a violation of national sovereignty and international law.

The controversy occurred at a time of maximum tension in relations between Ecuador and Mexico, after the government of Daniel Noboa announced the expulsion of the Mexican ambassador, Raquel Serur, after López Obrador made a statement linking the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio to the result of last year's elections, where the current president defeated Correísta candidate Luisa González in the second round.

Glas, who was vice president of Ecuador during part of Rafael Correa's presidential term (2007-2017) and at the beginning of Lenín Moreno's presidential term (2017-2021), had been at the Mexican embassy in Ecuador since the end of December 2023.