Colombia requested Deferred Forced Departure (DED) from the US.

Luis Gilberto Murillo, Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Colombia to the US.
The government warns that this is not an invitation to migrate to that country.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 29, 2022, 01:04 PM
The Government of Colombia formally requested the Deferred Forced Departure (DED) to the United States on Tuesday.
The DED is within the authorizing discretion of the president as part of his constitutional power to conduct foreign relations. Although DED is not a specific immigration status, persons protected by DED are generally not subject to removal from the United States for a designated period.
In a letter signed by Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian Ambassador Plenipotentiary to the United States, addressed to Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, and Alejandro Mayorkas, United States Secretary of Homeland Security, the Colombian government made the request.
