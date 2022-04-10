As every April 9 for 10 years, Colombia remembered on the National Day of Memory and Solidarity with Victims the more than 9.2 million people registered as victims of the armed conflict. Although progress is recognized, the debts of the State are still many towards the reparation of the memory of the collateral protagonists of the violence in the country, which now registers a high rise in violence in some territories, a month and a half before the elections presidential.

In Colombia, the internal armed conflict expanded from the 1960s until, officially, 2016, when the Peace Agreement was signed between the State, then under the Government of Juan Manuel Santos, and the extinct (with nuances) guerrilla of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC.

However, the Colombian State only recognized the existence of the conflict in 2011 through Law 1448 on Victims and Land Restitution, whose objective is to “restore the dignity of the victims and spread the truth about what happened.”

As part of this legislation, a year later it was established that every April 9 the National Day of Memory and Solidarity with the Victims would be commemorated, a date in homage to the liberal Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, assassinated in 1948 and whose assassination gave way to the well-known as “Bogotazo”, an event that changed the course of the Andean country more than 70 years ago and that still today has resounding repercussions on a political and social scale.

After a decade, the victims of the war in Colombia acknowledge progress but maintain that the State has also failed in its commitments to reparation, dignity and justice.

🌸 For 10 years we have commemorated the National Day of Memory and Solidarity with the Victims, in order to recognize, repair and dignify them after 60 years of war. in this thread with @EEColombia2020 We tell you 5️⃣ milestones in this decade. #9April pic.twitter.com/WGseAfDGn3 – The Spectator (@elespectador) April 9, 2022



According to official data, the armed conflict leaves 9,250,453 victims in the Latin American country, which, according to Law 1448, are those people “who, individually or collectively, have suffered damage due to events that occurred as of January 1, 1985, as a consequence of infractions of International Humanitarian Law or of serious and manifest violations of international Human Rights norms, which occurred during the internal armed conflict.”

So are their direct relatives, members of the Armed Forces aggrieved by the armed conflict, as well as minors recruited by illegal armed groups.

For ethnic reasons, Afro-Colombian citizens are the most affected by the conflict. There are 1,161,957 victims. Behind are the indigenous people (248,364), the palenqueros and raizales (19,002) and the gypsies (9,785).

According to the follow-up report to the Agreement directed by the Peace Bench of the Colombian Congress, the data, collected by the local newspaper ‘El Espectador’, They maintain that the Legislative branch has only completed 16% of the reparations for the total number of victims. With these figures, the note maintains, it would take 59 years to offer justice and reparation to all the victims.

During the legislature of the conservative Iván Duque, the data shows that the sentences on land restitution, which implies legal and material reestablishment of the situation of the victims before being forced to abandon them, have been reduced to 50%, making that only 9% of petitions have been resolved in court.

Despite the struggles from the victims’ organizations led by civil society and the gradual commitments by the authorities, such as the insertion of the 16 peace seats for the victims of the conflict in the legislative elections for this period (2022-2026 ) and the next (2026-2030), the acknowledgment and reparation of the grievances to the victims of the conflict continues to be unequal, slow and, in many cases, not comprehensive.









In addition, in parallel, violence has resurfaced with force in Colombia, with an upsurge in armed violence in the most remote and forgotten territories by the State and where illegal armed groups rearm and strengthen their positions a few weeks before the presidential elections. .

Violence on the rise again

“The government and the armed groups must unite and agree to end this nightmare for Colombians, many of whom have already endured decades of brutal conflict,” said Francesco Volpi, director for Colombia of the NGO Norwegian Council for Refugees (NRC) during the commemoration of the National Day of Memory and Solidarity with the Victims of the Armed Conflict.

The rise in violence in the country is a reality. Colombia is experiencing a new humanitarian crisis, also aggravated by the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Regarding the violence, according to the NRC, during the first months of 2022 there have been 274,000 people affected by it, which has “destroyed the promise of peace for many Colombians,” in the words of Volpi.

On March 23, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) published its annual report, expressing itself along the same lines and highlighting the existence of six active conflicts in Colombia between the State and illegal armed groups such as the ELN, the self-proclaimed Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, the dissidents of the FARC and the Clan del Golfo.

The data provided by the ICRC also indicated that in 2021 there were 168 victims of forced disappearance in the context of violence, for a total of 772 after the signing of the Peace Agreement. Also last year, 486 Colombians were affected by explosive devices, such as antipersonnel mines, with 53% of the civilian victims.

Only so far this year, the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) has registered 32 massacres in Colombia, which have left a balance of 117 as of April 8. There are also already 218 victims of explosive devices, 40% more than the same period in 2021.

#URGENT A few minutes ago, 3 people were murdered in the San Vicente neighborhood of Quibdó, the capital of Choco; Among the victims is a 3-year-old girl. With this there are 32 massacres so far this year. Chocó and Colombia bleed out. – Periphery Press (@periferiaprensa) April 6, 2022



All the indicators show an upsurge in violence in the territories, which also leaves worrying figures for forced displacement. Last year, 53,000 Colombians had to leave their lands due to violence, which represents 148% more forcibly displaced people compared to 2020.

This panorama is framed at the gates of the presidential elections, which may mean the arrival for the first time in the country’s democratic history, according to electoral polls, of a leftist candidate, Gustavo Petro, leader of the Historical Pact, and of a vice president Afro-Colombian, Francia Márquez, who has already reported up to three death threats from illegal groups.

During the legislature of the outgoing president, Iván Duque, the main illegal armed groups have been strengthened and expanded, as reported on Friday, April 8, by the Peace and Development Foundation. This will be one of the challenges that the new Executive will have to face, which will emerge, according to all indications, from the struggle between Petro and Federico ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez, the conservative candidate for Team for Colombia. In total, Colombians will choose between 8 candidates for the presidency.

For the ICRC, it is imperative that the elected leaders, both in the legislative elections in March and in the presidential elections on May 29, commit themselves to the agenda of the victims of violence in order to offer “pragmatic” solutions that make them “live with dignity”.

With local media and organizations