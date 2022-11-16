The Colombia Women’s National Team de Mayores defeated the Zambian National Team 1-0 on Tuesday, in the second friendly game of the FIFA date of November, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, in preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

The commitment began with a 23-minute delay due to problems with the uniform of the visiting cast. In the first moments, the Colombian team began to look for possession of the ball, but without much prominence in the attack, given the resistance of the Zambians.

In the 17th minute, the tricolor had the first clear opportunity with a ball that Elexa Bahr lowered to Mayra Ramírez, the striker received, outlined and finished off, but her shot was deflected by goalkeeper Catherine Musonda’s left vertical.

A penalty goal gave Colombia the victory

Two minutes later, Mayra was the one who assisted Elexa into space: the Deportivo Cali striker entered the area, was brought down by the goalkeeper and a charge was awarded from the penalty spot. At minute 21, Mayra hit the goalkeeper’s right post and made it 1-0.

A couple of minutes later, the hosts had another attacking opportunity from a set piece, but goalkeeper Musonda ended up badly battered in a clash with the opposing attackers and had to leave the pitch. Eunice Sakala entered her place at minute 31.

Mayra Tatiana Ramírez scored 1-0 for Colombia. Photo: Christian Alvarez. FCF

Second earlier, manager Bruce Mwape had made two substitutions, Bertha Imponene and Prisca Chilufya coming on for Misozi Zulu and Margaret Belemu.

Subsequently, the game slowed down, especially on the national side, with the ball a little more divided in the midfield, where the Africans had more approaches to the goal defended by Katherine Tapia.

For the second half, Colombia made two modifications, Daniela Caracas and the goalkeeper Sandra Sepúlveda entered for Manuela Vanegas and Katherine Tapia. In those initial minutes the tricolor had some approaches, but without much danger.

Zambia then used up their substitutions, entering Ireene Lungu, Evarine Katongo and Rachael Nachula for Rhodah Chileshe, Mary Wilombe and Siomara Mapepa. The tricolor then responded with the entry of Leicy Santos, Ivonne Chacón and Catalina Usme for Diana Ospina, Elexa Bahr and Lady Andrade.

With the substitutions, those directed by the technician nelson abbey they regained control of the game a bit and began to move the ball from one side to the other, with a lot of participation from Leicy and Catalina. Around 73 minutes, the Africans generated a very dangerous approach between Grace Chanda and Rachael Kundananji, in which, before the attacker’s shot, Jorelyn Carabalí had a providential closing, sending her into a corner kick.

Nelson Abadía, DT of Colombia.

Seven minutes later, the Zambians had the clearest of the second half, with a cross that became a shot by Prisca Chilufya and was rejected by the horizontal post defended by Sandra Sepúlveda. In the end, the coffee makers closed the game with the entry of Yisela Cuesta for Marcela Restrepo, getting the victory again by the slightest difference, like the previous Saturday against the same rival.

This was the last FIFA date of the year for the Colombian Women’s Senior Team, the next international window will be in February 2023, where the tricolor received the invitation to participate in a home run in Australia against the local team, Spain and Japan , but it all depends on the decision made by the Colombian Football Federation.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Soccer Correspondent

Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15

